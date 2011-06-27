2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Consumer Reviews
My wife purchased this car about a year ago
This car is very fun to drive. The handling is amazing for a car with a 707 hp engine. We drive this car all the time it runs great at low speed as well as crazy fast.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
104,000 miles and still like new.
Purchased this 2014 GC Overland hemi new in 2014. Its an every day driver and we frequently pull an oversize warm blood horse trailer with it. This vehicle has it all. Luxury, power and brawn in a single package. Its a joy to drive and is great as a long distance tourer. The fit and finish are great and the paint is just as it left the showroom. Recently had it polished and ceramic coated for the first time. Always serviced by Jeep, it has been completely trouble free. I just put the 3rd set of tires on and re-did the brakes. On or off road, no matter the weather, this car performs. The electronics are updated wirelessly and the updates for audio, apps etc are terrific. The audio system in this car doesn’t quite match my Jaguar Meridian system, but it too is spectacular in sound and can really push the volume without distortion or rattles. The SUV is loaded with safety features that just plain work and are way ahead of its competition, both at the time and now. My only niggling minor issue is with the navigation. It wasn’t up to speed when it was new and is further behind now. That said, I have always used Waze, so it doesn’t impact me. The stock nav works and is sufficient if needed, enough said. I would normally rotate my SUV to a new one by now, but as long as it continues to perform and look as it does, I wouldn’t think of it. People get in it and think it looks and smells new. Yes it cost $50k new and doesn't get great gas mileage (its a large SUV with a hemi after all), but it has been and still is a heck of a ride. NOTE: I had to pick the Trailhawk vehicle type as it didn’t show a hemi Overland as a choice. It is a hemi Overland GC.
