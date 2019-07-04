2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
- Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
- Available V8 engines offer substantial power
- Impressive tow ratings for the class
- Firm ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
- Underwhelming acceleration with base V6
- Modest quality of cabin materials can be hard to justify
Which Grand Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León never found the mythical fountain of youth. But he would have been impressed with the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Although it's part of the current generation that debuted way back in 2011, this year's Grand Cherokee is still one of the better picks for a five-passenger midsize SUV.
A big reason is model diversity. It is available in seven trim levels and offers a myriad of options available at each trim level. You want a basic but still relatively well-equipped version of the Grand Cherokee for a reasonable price? Jeep's got you covered. Or how about a fully loaded luxury family hauler? No problem there either.
As expected, the Grand Cherokee is also one of the best off-roading SUVs around. You can equip it with one of the off-road suspension packages or just upgrade to the Trailhawk version. If on-road performance is your thing, Jeep has the brutish SRT and 707-horsepower Trackhawk variants on tap.
What connects all these varying Grand Cherokee models is impressive interior quality and solid foundation of utility. So whether you're looking to go off the beaten path, burn up all four tires on a drag strip, or just take the kids to school in comfort, there's probably a Jeep Grand Cherokee for you.
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee models
The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in seven trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk. Most Grand Cherokees are available with rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), the Trailhawk is 4WD only and the SRT and the Trackhawk get specialized all-wheel-drive systems.
Standard feature highlights for the base Laredo include a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a six-speaker sound system.
If you're looking for more creature comforts, then check out the Limited trim level. On Limited and above, you can go with the standard V6 or you can opt for the optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft of torque) or a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft). The Limited builds on the Laredo's standard equipment with 18-inch wheels, remote start, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and driver-seat memory settings.
The off-road-oriented Trailhawk trim level is our choice for the Grand Cherokee. On top of the Limited trim, it adds unique exterior styling flourishes, different 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing (Quadra-Trac II), and an electronic rear differential that works with a terrain-selectable traction control system (Quadra-Drive II).
The Trailhawk also has an adjustable air suspension (Quadra-Lift) with increased suspension travel and other Trailhawk-specific tuning, hill ascent and descent control, underbody skid plates, and an upgraded instrument cluster display with exclusive off-road features and a few extra features from the Limited's options list.
Next in the Grand Cherokee lineup is the Overland. It forgoes some of the Trailhawk's specific off-road upgrades but is otherwise similarly equipped.
One of the most luxurious Grand Cherokees is the Summit trim. It includes the Overland's standard equipment, plus polished 20-inch wheels, a self-parking system, additional noise-reducing window glass, active noise-canceling technology, a suite of advanced safety features, upgraded leather upholstery, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
A bit out of the standard structure is the high-horsepower SRT trim level. It is broadly equipped like the Summit trim level with a few distinctions. Unique standard equipment includes a 6.4-liter V8 (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), a specialized all-wheel-drive system (tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use), 20-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport-tuned steering and brakes, a sport body kit, a limited-slip rear differential, and selectable performance modes.
Even further down the high-performance rabbit hole, there's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Trackhawk gets most of the SRT's standard equipment plus the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 645 lb-ft), an upgraded eight-speed transmission, an upgraded adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes, more aggressive-looking bodywork, and lightweight 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires. The Trackhawk also receives some unique interior design cues and upgraded upholstery to set it apart from the group.
Many of the higher trims' standard convenience and luxury-oriented features are offered on lesser models as options or through packages. Quite a few aesthetic upgrades are available as well, depending on trim level.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.5
If bonkers acceleration is what's important to you, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk provides it in spades. It'll outpace a BMW X5 M and Bentley Bentayga V8, needing only 3.7 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill. It brakes and steers with both ease and accuracy, though for any actual track use, you'd probably need a brake pad upgrade at a minimum.
What's most surprising is how easy it is to drive in the day-to-day. For a powertrain with such brutish performance, it behaves like a sweetheart until provoked, providing smooth off-the-line acceleration and instantaneous, predictable throttle response. The powerful yet flexible engine and extremely capable transmission make this possible.
Comfort7.5
Comfort in the Trackhawk is found in its supportive seats that not only breathe well but also have heating and ventilation to keep you in your comfort zone. Reclining rear seats are a nice touch, too. Climate controls are easy to use, and the system does a great job of regulating temperature.
Ride comfort is another story. The Trackhawk skews stiff for obvious reasons, but Track and Sport drive modes are genuinely harsh. Street mode is tolerable but only really from the front seats and backseat passengers will be constantly bounced around. Road noise from the performance tires and clunks from the suspension play like a droning, out-of-sync secondary bass track. The whine of the supercharger and exhaust roar atone for most of these sins.
Interior8.0
From its straightforward UConnect infotainment interface to the ample space it affords all its passengers, the Trackhawk's cabin is quite user-friendly. As with the standard Grand Cherokee, fitting three adults in back shouldn't be an issue. Getting in and out of the Trackhawk is also easier than in more off-road-oriented Grand Cherokee trims because of its lower ride height, which affords a lower step-in height.
The only real shortcomings are the aging UConnect system and the front windshield pillars obscuring some of your view through turns. And going through turns at a higher speed is something you might be doing more of in this particular model.
Utility7.5
The Grand Cherokee's boxier shape bodes well for cargo space, and it is slightly above the segment average at 36.3 cubic feet. The 60/40-split fold rear seats create a nice flat load floor, and there's a good amount of underfloor storage too. You do have to lower the seats from the rear doors, though, which is less convenient than having remote releases in the trunk.
In-cabin storage for small items is on the average side, as is space for car seats. Larger rear-facing child seats will fit behind average-size drivers without issue, but if the driver is 6 feet or taller, legroom may be tight. The seat anchors are marked but not particularly user-friendly. The Trackhawk is rated to tow up to 7,200 pounds, which is great for the class.
Technology7.5
The Grand Cherokee used to rely solely on its UConnect interface, which is still good but beginning to show its age. But it now features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. There are plenty of charging options for front and rear passengers, and the voice controls are apt at understanding commands, from setting a nav destination to changing climate settings.
We didn't find the upgraded sound system to be worth the extra money. And the advanced driving aids feel pretty rudimentary compared to what's currently out on the market — for instance, adaptive cruise doesn't work below 20 mph. There are also performance-focused aids, such as launch control, that appeared to work even though the Jeep's brakes could barely hold it in place.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
- seats
- comfort
- interior
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
What can I say this thing defies the laws of physics. If you’ve driven in one then you know just what this thing is capable of. It will have you back in your seat laughing like a happy kid. It blurs out snarls and roars when you hit the gas yet has all the road manners of a luxury SUV when you just wanna cruise. My only gripe about this car is Jeep service. JEEP are you listening? After tax I spent over $100k yet I don’t get a rental car or have to wait hours for something if I am in service. If I both enough the dealer will rent me a car or send me home in Uber which strands me without a vehicle because my Trackhawk is my only car. You should create a service feature where any car over $50k gets loner vehicles and free car washes. Fix that and I’ll be a customer for life.
This car is very fun to drive. The handling is amazing for a car with a 707 hp engine. We drive this car all the time it runs great at low speed as well as crazy fast.
Purchased this 2014 GC Overland hemi new in 2014. Its an every day driver and we frequently pull an oversize warm blood horse trailer with it. This vehicle has it all. Luxury, power and brawn in a single package. Its a joy to drive and is great as a long distance tourer. The fit and finish are great and the paint is just as it left the showroom. Recently had it polished and ceramic coated for the first time. Always serviced by Jeep, it has been completely trouble free. I just put the 3rd set of tires on and re-did the brakes. On or off road, no matter the weather, this car performs. The electronics are updated wirelessly and the updates for audio, apps etc are terrific. The audio system in this car doesn’t quite match my Jaguar Meridian system, but it too is spectacular in sound and can really push the volume without distortion or rattles. The SUV is loaded with safety features that just plain work and are way ahead of its competition, both at the time and now. My only niggling minor issue is with the navigation. It wasn’t up to speed when it was new and is further behind now. That said, I have always used Waze, so it doesn’t impact me. The stock nav works and is sufficient if needed, enough said. I would normally rotate my SUV to a new one by now, but as long as it continues to perform and look as it does, I wouldn’t think of it. People get in it and think it looks and smells new. Yes it cost $50k new and doesn't get great gas mileage (its a large SUV with a hemi after all), but it has been and still is a heck of a ride. NOTE: I had to pick the Trailhawk vehicle type as it didn’t show a hemi Overland as a choice. It is a hemi Overland GC.
Features & Specs
|Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$86,900
|MPG
|11 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|707 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Grand Cherokee safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns you about vehicles that are in your blind spots.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Detects objects (or cars that have stopped short) in your path and applies emergency braking.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and prompts you to correct your heading.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. the competition
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Dodge Durango
The Dodge Durango and the Jeep Grand Cherokee are very similar. They share a platform and generally have the same engines. Go with the Durango if you want a third-row seat and greater cargo space. When it comes to off-road superiority, though, the Grand Cherokee still wins.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. GMC Acadia
If you're looking for a luxurious SUV with plenty of space for your family, you may want to consider the GMC Acadia. The GMC doesn't offer much in the way of off-road capability or high-horsepower thrills, but it does have a quiet ride, a well-equipped interior, and lots of available tech features.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner is probably the Grand Cherokee's stiffest competition when it comes to off-road capability. The 4Runner has multiple off-road-oriented trims, including the TRD Pro and the TRD Off-Road. With both models, there are lots of factory options to choose from.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee reliable?
Is the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The least-expensive 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,900.
Other versions include:
- Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $86,900
What are the different models of Jeep Grand Cherokee?
