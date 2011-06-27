Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews
Fun Ride
Very agressive and torqy, nice sounding exhaust. Very fun to drive, lots of technology and buttons to push. It is a sports vehicle and rides a little rough in sport mode and very rough in agressive mode. I do not mine the rough ride because it handle very well with the stiffer settings. Gas mileage is around 12 mpg in sport mode and a little worse in aggressive mode. Eco mode I was able to get about 21 mpg on the highway, driving it like it was a Prius. Overall, I am very satisfied with the vehicle!
Most exciting I have ever owned !
I have owned the Mercedes S 65. Cost $148,000. Very nice first class. I also owned A Porsche Cayenne GTS. It cost $125,000. Again nice quality SUV. But was bored with it in 2 years. This jeep SRT is a man’s car. cost $70,000. It is just as powerful or more powerful. Forget low profile tires. The jeep has full size tires rides. It has a masculine feeling compared to low-profile tires. The exhaust system has a sound Of POWER ! It’s not a “soccer moms” car. I DRIVE my Jeep, And it is indestructible at 20,000 miles with no service except change oil.
