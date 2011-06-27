Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews

Paul , 03/29/2018 SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

Very agressive and torqy, nice sounding exhaust. Very fun to drive, lots of technology and buttons to push. It is a sports vehicle and rides a little rough in sport mode and very rough in agressive mode. I do not mine the rough ride because it handle very well with the stiffer settings. Gas mileage is around 12 mpg in sport mode and a little worse in aggressive mode. Eco mode I was able to get about 21 mpg on the highway, driving it like it was a Prius. Overall, I am very satisfied with the vehicle!