Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Grand Cherokee
5.0
3 reviews
List Price Range
$50,000 - $56,995
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
Fun Ride

Paul, 03/29/2018
SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Very agressive and torqy, nice sounding exhaust. Very fun to drive, lots of technology and buttons to push. It is a sports vehicle and rides a little rough in sport mode and very rough in agressive mode. I do not mine the rough ride because it handle very well with the stiffer settings. Gas mileage is around 12 mpg in sport mode and a little worse in aggressive mode. Eco mode I was able to get about 21 mpg on the highway, driving it like it was a Prius. Overall, I am very satisfied with the vehicle!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Most exciting I have ever owned !

Ter Ter, 10/29/2019
SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned the Mercedes S 65. Cost $148,000. Very nice first class. I also owned A Porsche Cayenne GTS. It cost $125,000. Again nice quality SUV. But was bored with it in 2 years. This jeep SRT is a man’s car. cost $70,000. It is just as powerful or more powerful. Forget low profile tires. The jeep has full size tires rides. It has a masculine feeling compared to low-profile tires. The exhaust system has a sound Of POWER ! It’s not a “soccer moms” car. I DRIVE my Jeep, And it is indestructible at 20,000 miles with no service except change oil.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The best and most exciting

Ter Ter, 11/13/2019
SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Be ready for an exciting masculine ride

Research Similar Vehicles