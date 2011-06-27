Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Compares nicely to more expensive competition Randy G. , 06/08/2016 Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 50 of 52 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research and reviewed Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Land Rover and Lexus online before narrowing things down to the Mercedes GLC and Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit due to number of factors including price, proximity to dealer, reviews, etc. My estimated budget was $50k. I test drove both cars and gave them both high marks. However, Jeep blew me away. It is a solid, quiet, well put together car with fit and finish as good as the Germans. While the Merc may have a slight edge on technology, ease of use goes to the Jeep. It is intuitive and requires little training to understand where all the controls are located. The Jeep is also a larger, more capable SUV than the Merc GLC which gives more flexibility. Value-wise, the Grand Cherokee Summit was several thousand less than the comparably equipped GLC and the dealer was willing to give me quite a bit more in trade than the Mercedes dealer. After a few weeks of owning the Jeep, I continue to be a happy owner. The car runs great and the 6 cylinder engine provides even more power and response than my previous Lincoln MKX 8 cylinder while getting around 22 mpg combined. I am also greatly enjoying the Harmon Kardon sound system that comes in the Summit version. One of the best factory installed car stereos I've heard. Update 6/9/17 - Still enjoying the Jeep very much. I have about 15k miles on it now and car has mostly been solid with one exception. Last fall and winter when the weather turned cold, my check engine light came on and my remote starter would not operate. Since that indicator light is multi-function, it was important to bring in the vehicle asap as I didn't want to void my warranty if it was something serious. It turned out that the problem occurred with several other Grand Cherokees that the dealer had sold as well and they were having difficulty diagnosing it. The diagnostics indicated a problem with a cam shaft timing sensor. They replaced a solenoid and reset the engine check light but the problem reoccurred several weeks later when the weather got cold again. Eventually after a couple of trips to the dealer they worked with Chrysler and after several more weeks, Chrysler was able to solve the problem. It took three, time consuming trips to the dealer to finally sort it out which was frustrating. However, the dealer was good about providing loaners and treated me well and eventually were able to fix the car. The problem did not reoccur for the rest of the winter. I remain quite happy with the vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

All Time Favorite Mid-Size SUV Anon , 05/21/2016 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful The best mid-size SUV hands down. I've put a lot of miles on a 2014 Grand Cherokee and the 2016 is much improved. The power steering doesn't make that whirring noise (yet!), the shifter is SO much better than the previous electronic version, it's buttery smooth now. My only criticisms of the Grand Cherokee so far: The auto start/stop is not for everyone, there should be a way to disable it by default and not have to press the button on each start up. It's actually kind of safety hazard, I find myself making more rolling "California" stops so that I can avoid it from turning the engine off. No Apple CarPlay support, would love to see this supported on all Uconnect versions. They got rid of the dual exhaust, not a big deal but might be for some. They moved the backseat hand handles from the top roof to the front sides, not sure this was a great move seeing as the Grand Cherokee is more of a luxury SUV than off-road where you might need the forward handles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Complete loss of power. Nice when it runs. Bob B , 07/01/2016 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 53 of 59 people found this review helpful Sitting on the side of the highway just an hour ago with no power and I haven't even received my payment book yet:( I really want to like this car, but sitting dangerously close to speeding traffic in the sweltering summer heat is really dulling my enthusiasm. When it runs, life is good. Life is hell when it doesn't. On Edit: After two weeks at the dealership, the problem could not be found. The dealer gave us another new Grand Cherokee with the same options. Chrysler gave us an extended warranty on the replacement car. We are happy with the new Jeep. The old one is still out there and the problem was never diagnosed. The dealer is using it as his daily driver and being diligent in witnessing the problem first hand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Scared to death Loosing Power while DRIVING!! Diana Seeh , 11/03/2016 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 39 of 44 people found this review helpful Brand New 75th Anniversary Grand Cherokee Loosing Power while driving on highway I70 East bound. I was going 75mph to 40mph in seconds. I only owned it for 2 days. Lost Power while driving it 4 times!!! I am scared to death of the vehicle. Bought it from Grand Junction Jeep. They will not do anything to make it right with me. Love the Cherokee but NOT this one. I am Driving my coffin......... Diana in Colorado Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse