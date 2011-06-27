Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews

Jeep SRT - eats German luxury SUVs for lunch! need_for_speed , 04/13/2014 SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 38 of 45 people found this review helpful I have had the Jeep SRT for almost 3 years now and love it. I usually swap vehicles every 3 or 4 years, but dont think i'll be doing any swapping anytime soon. Performance tires only last 17k miles! But that's performance tires for you. Swapping them out for far cheaper performance tires that last twice as long. Only had to do oil changes and tire rotations otherwise. Still decently fast. Sounds awesome! Fastest time is still 4.3 seconds, althought computer shows 3.8 after last upgrade. Hmmm... overall very satisified with the Jeep. Original review : I laugh when some claim a Porsche Cayenne or BMW X5 M are better or are in a different class. I originally was looking at an X3 M-Sport, but couldn't swallow spending almost 60K for an X3. I also considered the Audi SQ5, a used X5M. And I couldn't stand the snobby dealers with their nose in the air. I eventually ran into the Jeep SRT. Not only is it the most appealing of the luxury SUVs, the new interior for 2014 was bar none the best. Perhaps Audi and BMW can take a lesson from this. And it is FAST! I love that it's only marginally 'slower' than a Cayenne Turbo S that costs more than 2X! I DID 0-60 in 4.3 SEC! You decide if that's slow! Love the SRT and looking forward to many years! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great to Drive Walter Dandridge , 04/23/2016 SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have always been impressed with the driving and handling of my Jeep. Several issues would be the driver front visibility when turning left due to outside mirror placement. Also, the back up camera screen frequently goes to a blue screen. Probably the most downside is the frequent maintenance ever 3 months. Otherwise a great SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This Vehicle is an Animal Mopar Nut , 01/25/2020 SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If you’re looking for an SUV with some style and a lot of kick, the you should definitely consider the JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT. This vehicle comes fully loaded with all the latest features, and a 392 cubic inch engine that makes every ride fun and exhilarating. From the growl when you first start this beast, you will be thrilled. It’s fun to use the remote start and watch people turn their heads when the 475 bhp engine ignites. Actually Driving this vehicle is even more fun. You will love this vehicle...just remember to mind your speed(-; Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not safe to drive! Melissa , 07/30/2015 SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 15 of 22 people found this review helpful Where to start. When the car arrived there were some interior pieces partially off and in the front passenger side a bunch of wires were hanging down by the floor. Red flag? Hmm. Here we go, Issues I have had: -Control screen goes black randomly and radio shuts off. As well as everything else I access via this screen. -Randomly says key fab has left the vehicle and dings when it hasn't. -AC/Heat are extremes. If you decide to adjust temp, takes like 15 minutes for it to actually change. -Gear shifter, yikes! Hard to know what you actually shifted into. You think you pushed it all the way forward for Park but no, half the time, it is in reverse. -----SCARIEST of all is the transmission! It hesitates whenever you need sudden acceleration like trying to make a left turn! Almost got into a few accidents because of this potentially deadly flaw. I have to drive knowing that my transmission will seize and not to try and to do any rapid or quick accelerations. Had it looked at many times and they tell me nothing is wrong. We updated software, have a great day. I leased this poor excuse for a vehicle and I wish I could get rid of it today. Will never buy another Jeep Vehicle again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse