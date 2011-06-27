Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews
Jeep SRT - eats German luxury SUVs for lunch!
I have had the Jeep SRT for almost 3 years now and love it. I usually swap vehicles every 3 or 4 years, but dont think i'll be doing any swapping anytime soon. Performance tires only last 17k miles! But that's performance tires for you. Swapping them out for far cheaper performance tires that last twice as long. Only had to do oil changes and tire rotations otherwise. Still decently fast. Sounds awesome! Fastest time is still 4.3 seconds, althought computer shows 3.8 after last upgrade. Hmmm... overall very satisified with the Jeep. Original review : I laugh when some claim a Porsche Cayenne or BMW X5 M are better or are in a different class. I originally was looking at an X3 M-Sport, but couldn't swallow spending almost 60K for an X3. I also considered the Audi SQ5, a used X5M. And I couldn't stand the snobby dealers with their nose in the air. I eventually ran into the Jeep SRT. Not only is it the most appealing of the luxury SUVs, the new interior for 2014 was bar none the best. Perhaps Audi and BMW can take a lesson from this. And it is FAST! I love that it's only marginally 'slower' than a Cayenne Turbo S that costs more than 2X! I DID 0-60 in 4.3 SEC! You decide if that's slow! Love the SRT and looking forward to many years!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great to Drive
I have always been impressed with the driving and handling of my Jeep. Several issues would be the driver front visibility when turning left due to outside mirror placement. Also, the back up camera screen frequently goes to a blue screen. Probably the most downside is the frequent maintenance ever 3 months. Otherwise a great SUV.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This Vehicle is an Animal
If you’re looking for an SUV with some style and a lot of kick, the you should definitely consider the JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT. This vehicle comes fully loaded with all the latest features, and a 392 cubic inch engine that makes every ride fun and exhilarating. From the growl when you first start this beast, you will be thrilled. It’s fun to use the remote start and watch people turn their heads when the 475 bhp engine ignites. Actually Driving this vehicle is even more fun. You will love this vehicle...just remember to mind your speed(-;
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not safe to drive!
Where to start. When the car arrived there were some interior pieces partially off and in the front passenger side a bunch of wires were hanging down by the floor. Red flag? Hmm. Here we go, Issues I have had: -Control screen goes black randomly and radio shuts off. As well as everything else I access via this screen. -Randomly says key fab has left the vehicle and dings when it hasn't. -AC/Heat are extremes. If you decide to adjust temp, takes like 15 minutes for it to actually change. -Gear shifter, yikes! Hard to know what you actually shifted into. You think you pushed it all the way forward for Park but no, half the time, it is in reverse. -----SCARIEST of all is the transmission! It hesitates whenever you need sudden acceleration like trying to make a left turn! Almost got into a few accidents because of this potentially deadly flaw. I have to drive knowing that my transmission will seize and not to try and to do any rapid or quick accelerations. Had it looked at many times and they tell me nothing is wrong. We updated software, have a great day. I leased this poor excuse for a vehicle and I wish I could get rid of it today. Will never buy another Jeep Vehicle again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Jeep, horrible Service
I've enjoyed my jeep over the years, found it to be something I enjoy driving, usually doesn't have problems and I feel safe. The problems started right away however but weren't a huge deal, the only way to charge your phone also slaves the phone to the car which means calls and listening to music must go through the car but the jeeps technology is awful and doesn't work well. Its complicated and honestly has resulted in several times when my phone has died because plugging my phone in the charge means I can't use the phone. Secondly the way in which you shift into park, reverse and drive is awful! Even after this many years I am constantly making mistakes, on many occasions I've tapped the shifter and all of a sudden I find the car in neutral which has almost caused a few accidents. Finally my car horn died, I took it in 10 weeks ago now and the dealership said they would get back to me when they had the part in. Months later the dealership is still telling me Jeep has yet to send them the part. Then I called Jeep to get things moving because it's illegal to drive my car without a working horn and the person I spoke with was rude and less than helpful! At this point, I either have to sell my Jeep because Jeep can't produce a simple part or get this fixed!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Cherokee
Related Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Nissan Versa 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2016
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- Used Toyota Corolla 2013
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2020
- 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar News
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- Kia Niro 2020
- 2020 Levante
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- 2020 Continental
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GLE-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Honda Civic
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2021 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 HR-V
- 2020 Ridgeline
- Honda Fit 2020
- 2021 Passport
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Insight