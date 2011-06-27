  1. Home
Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,855
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,855
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,855
276 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,855
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
wood trim on shift knobyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,855
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,855
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4593 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1050 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,855
P245/60R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,855
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
