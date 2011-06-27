  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Grand Cherokee
More about the 2008 Grand Cherokee
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,737 - $5,858
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Performance SUV

coolbreezesd, 03/07/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just traded in my 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 for a 2008. Wow they made a lot of improvements for 2008. The engine and performance is astonishing. The ride quality is pretty darn good and the over all quality is great... I had almost zero issues with my 2007. If you like speed, and want the utility of an SUV this is the one for you!

Report Abuse

1st time owner of SRT8

kideslide, 11/01/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Having leased over 4 Jeep Grand Cherokee's in the past 9 years, I find driving this vehicle extremely exhilerating besides, I have only had it for a week. Spending time at the pump was never an issue because I was always averaging 16 miles per gallon in the other vehicles. The navigation system is a great and sharp. I have not tried the TV in the back because I'm usually driving the vehicle.

Report Abuse

What a beast!

JYSRT8, 02/11/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Got rid of my 2006 Infiniti M45 Sport, (definitely not a Minnesota winter car) for SRT Jeep. Lots of fun to drive, even in the winter. Awesome acceleration, turns heads!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale

Related Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles