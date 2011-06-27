Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews
Best Performance SUV
I just traded in my 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 for a 2008. Wow they made a lot of improvements for 2008. The engine and performance is astonishing. The ride quality is pretty darn good and the over all quality is great... I had almost zero issues with my 2007. If you like speed, and want the utility of an SUV this is the one for you!
1st time owner of SRT8
Having leased over 4 Jeep Grand Cherokee's in the past 9 years, I find driving this vehicle extremely exhilerating besides, I have only had it for a week. Spending time at the pump was never an issue because I was always averaging 16 miles per gallon in the other vehicles. The navigation system is a great and sharp. I have not tried the TV in the back because I'm usually driving the vehicle.
What a beast!
Got rid of my 2006 Infiniti M45 Sport, (definitely not a Minnesota winter car) for SRT Jeep. Lots of fun to drive, even in the winter. Awesome acceleration, turns heads!
