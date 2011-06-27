  1. Home
Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Platinum
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Stone White
