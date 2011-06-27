Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

ONE CATASTROPHE AFTER ANOTHER karma90 , 03/07/2013 33 of 35 people found this review helpful I have a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, Automatic, 2WD, the vehicle starts up perfectly but then instantly dies.Not a sputter nothing it's like it just loses spark.The power works fine, the dash lights come on,no problem, automatic & manual head lights work great so far.Power windows and door locks work,my interior lights work.Gas light comes on,but there's gas in the jeep.None of the gauges move at all.After trying to start it multiple times there is no sort of clicking from inside my vehicle like when my alternator went out & my battery kept dying.I recently replaced the alternator 2 days ago.I replaced transmission catalytic converter,muffler,& major tune up 6 weeks ago. PLEASE HELP Report Abuse

280000 miles just wont die sailingdude , 11/09/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this jeep with allot of miles cheap. It is the fourth jeep I have owned. Cheap to fix and lots of used parts out there. Can't go wrong if you havn't allot of cash to blow on some over priced ero-trash leather llivingroom. You can still drive it with many things wrong with it then fix it at your own pace. 280k starts and runs great. and the interior is just as good, leather, heated seats, premium sound, comfortable, I can go on. Report Abuse

What more can you ask for Big Frank , 03/03/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Most dependable and sturdy vehicle I have owned in years. Actually like it better then my Lincoln. Report Abuse

Take care of your vehicle ORJeeper , 07/22/2002 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I've been a Jeep person for 25 years. I've owned nearly every model at one time or another and there are few vehicles which can come close to the craftsmanship these vehicles are built with. I am religious when it comes to maintaining my rigs (especially the CJ) and because of that, they last far longer than the same vehicle in "average Joe's" hands. Most negative comments are from people who do nothing more than gas and go and expect the car to last forever. It just doesn't happen. Treat this vehicle right and it'll take you anywhere you want to go. Report Abuse