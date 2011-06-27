  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Grand Cherokee
5(46%)4(36%)3(11%)2(6%)1(1%)
4.2
143 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,710 - $3,446
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...29

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

ONE CATASTROPHE AFTER ANOTHER

karma90, 03/07/2013
33 of 35 people found this review helpful

I have a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, Automatic, 2WD, the vehicle starts up perfectly but then instantly dies.Not a sputter nothing it's like it just loses spark.The power works fine, the dash lights come on,no problem, automatic & manual head lights work great so far.Power windows and door locks work,my interior lights work.Gas light comes on,but there's gas in the jeep.None of the gauges move at all.After trying to start it multiple times there is no sort of clicking from inside my vehicle like when my alternator went out & my battery kept dying.I recently replaced the alternator 2 days ago.I replaced transmission catalytic converter,muffler,& major tune up 6 weeks ago. PLEASE HELP

Report Abuse

280000 miles just wont die

sailingdude, 11/09/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this jeep with allot of miles cheap. It is the fourth jeep I have owned. Cheap to fix and lots of used parts out there. Can't go wrong if you havn't allot of cash to blow on some over priced ero-trash leather llivingroom. You can still drive it with many things wrong with it then fix it at your own pace. 280k starts and runs great. and the interior is just as good, leather, heated seats, premium sound, comfortable, I can go on.

Report Abuse

What more can you ask for

Big Frank, 03/03/2002
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Most dependable and sturdy vehicle I have owned in years. Actually like it better then my Lincoln.

Report Abuse

Take care of your vehicle

ORJeeper, 07/22/2002
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've been a Jeep person for 25 years. I've owned nearly every model at one time or another and there are few vehicles which can come close to the craftsmanship these vehicles are built with. I am religious when it comes to maintaining my rigs (especially the CJ) and because of that, they last far longer than the same vehicle in "average Joe's" hands. Most negative comments are from people who do nothing more than gas and go and expect the car to last forever. It just doesn't happen. Treat this vehicle right and it'll take you anywhere you want to go.

Report Abuse

Bought as is from a used car lot.

terjej, 10/13/2012
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Step daughter wanted a Wrangler but we talked her into a Cherokee. This vehicle was found on Craigslist and is white with gold trim. It has dark grey leather interior and a lot of extras. Had a lot of issues with the jeep in the beginning. Radiator sprang a leak and had to be replaced, then the water pump and thermostat soon went out. The jeep then had a problem with shutting down when driving and was totally unreliable. Had to replace the crankshaft and cam shaft position sensors before that problem went away. Changed out the battery for a heavy duty one. Replaced the rotor, distributor cap and spark plug wires. Changed out the fuel filter and worked on the shift cable.

Report Abuse
12345...29
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale

Related Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles