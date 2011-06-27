  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. 2020 Jeep Compass
  5. 2020 Jeep Compass SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Compass
More about the 2020 Compass
5(45%)4(11%)3(0%)2(33%)1(11%)
3.4
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Compasses for sale
MSRP Starting at
$22,105
Save as much as $5,648
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great priced vehicle

Mike, 03/28/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

This car offers comfort and great mileage. Best little SUV you can buy. I am quite impressed with this little SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Compass
Learn More
Jeep.com

Sweet

Gary, 03/08/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Great total package. Perfect if you don’t want a large suv. After 2000 mile gets quicker and transmission is great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Compass Yet!!

Mikeo, 01/14/2020
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
39 of 42 people found this review helpful

Roamy comfortable and powerful my 4x2 gets 32 mpgs over all.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Compass
Select Color: 

Feb 2020

Becca, 02/10/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

Great midsize SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

BEST SMALL JEEP

A. Frank, 11/14/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I recently retired, and wanted a comfortable small SUV with many features I was use to. I traded in my 2018 Chrysler 300, which to me was one of the best cars on the road with all the "toys," in other words loaded. But, it just wasn't practical. I didn't really search much, but I knew I wanted a small SUV that I would keep for awhile. The Jeep Compass 4X4 was a perfect fit. I was reticent to buy a 4-cylinder, but I have been surprised and delighted by its "power" and fast off the line abilities. The mileage is acceptable, and average around 22 city and 30 highway. The transmission (9 speed) is smooth and exceptional, with hardly any noticeable gear changes, unless you "step" on it. The suspension is tight, and results in a solid, but comfortable ride. I'm tall, and I fit easily. The interior itself, is well thought out, and reflects quality, with all controls in a good location for the driver. The multi-purpose screen, albeit slightly smaller then I would like, is incredibly easy to use. The fit and finish is excellent, and the Jeep is rattle-free after nearly 6,000 miles. Bottom line, you can't go wrong with this version of Jeep's answer to an SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Compasses for sale

Related 2020 Jeep Compass SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars