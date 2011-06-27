2020 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews
Great priced vehicle
This car offers comfort and great mileage. Best little SUV you can buy. I am quite impressed with this little SUV.
Sweet
Great total package. Perfect if you don’t want a large suv. After 2000 mile gets quicker and transmission is great.
Best Compass Yet!!
Roamy comfortable and powerful my 4x2 gets 32 mpgs over all.
Feb 2020
Great midsize SUV.
BEST SMALL JEEP
I recently retired, and wanted a comfortable small SUV with many features I was use to. I traded in my 2018 Chrysler 300, which to me was one of the best cars on the road with all the "toys," in other words loaded. But, it just wasn't practical. I didn't really search much, but I knew I wanted a small SUV that I would keep for awhile. The Jeep Compass 4X4 was a perfect fit. I was reticent to buy a 4-cylinder, but I have been surprised and delighted by its "power" and fast off the line abilities. The mileage is acceptable, and average around 22 city and 30 highway. The transmission (9 speed) is smooth and exceptional, with hardly any noticeable gear changes, unless you "step" on it. The suspension is tight, and results in a solid, but comfortable ride. I'm tall, and I fit easily. The interior itself, is well thought out, and reflects quality, with all controls in a good location for the driver. The multi-purpose screen, albeit slightly smaller then I would like, is incredibly easy to use. The fit and finish is excellent, and the Jeep is rattle-free after nearly 6,000 miles. Bottom line, you can't go wrong with this version of Jeep's answer to an SUV.
