Used 2018 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Small SUV NJ1 , 09/20/2017 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 208 of 223 people found this review helpful I've owned the 2018 Jeep Compass Limited for a little over 3 weeks now and I have to say it is a fantastic car. Some background before I jump into the pros and cons. I primarily use this vehicle for commuting, but will occasionally bring it on trails/off road. I've seen a few reviews on the new compass which I felt were a little extreme and not too accurate. If you want a basic, un-bias review continue reading. Pros: Exterior re-design - This is a sharp car. In the 3 weeks I've owned it I've received many compliments on the look. The face lift of the Compass is extremely similar to the Grand Cherokee and at a quick glance looks like an Evoque with it's two tone color format. There are a few LED light upgrades which give the car a more luxury prescience. Interior: Keep in mind this is in the small suv class, but the car is comfortable with a surprising amount of room for backseat passengers. The seats and trim also feel sturdy and well made. Not to mentioned the U-Connect system allows you to customize the lights, display themes etc. to make the interior customized to your liking. Most trims also have Apple Car Play. My trim came with a pano sunroof which is a very cool feature. Roof is all glass which passengers enjoy. Drive Comfort: This car isn't going to blow you away with performance. However, if you're simply looking for a car to get you from A to B with a little pep in it's step when needed, this car does just fine. I've driven it on highways, city streets, backroads etc. and the car has a smooth feel on all terrains. This car also allows you to change the drive setting based on terrain (Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud) Safety: The new Compass comes with 7 airbags standard. I decided to purchase the safety package which comes with lane assist, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning. Cons: Engine Shut Off: First time owning a car with this feature and I'm not a huge fan. Essentially when you come to a stop light and are idle for more than 5 seconds the car will shut off the engine until you take your foot off the brake. Not a big deal, and the feature CAN be turned off. Multi Air Engine Up Hill: At first acceleration up hill the multi air engine tends to rev a little higher than I'd like. Again,not a big deal but trying to point out a few things as a heads up. Overall, if you're looking for an attractive vehicle that gives you off road capability, comfortable ride, decent performance, high tech interior with essentially any upgrade option you could think of this is a great car. If you're looking for a powerful suv with better towing capacity, spend the extra money and buy the Grand Cherokee. 9.5/10 for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3 Months now - and LOVE IT! Benbklyn , 09/01/2017 Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 55 of 58 people found this review helpful This car is Perfect!. (My Latitude is 9 speed auto with many other upgrades) So fun to drive, great looking in and out. The Detailing in the interior with it curves and chrome accent gives it a solid expensive look and attention to detail look. Everything appears to be laid out perfectly. Best handing car I have drove so far. Very smooth ride on highway, and excellent on turns. Lot of technology and electronics in this car. Too soon to see how they all hold up. Very stylish exterior with nice curves with no wind noise. This is my first 4 cylinder car, and I have to say I am impressed! Power and acceleration is just enough even with 5 people in the car. I don’t know why people are complain about this, lets get real, this is not a sports car where you going to feel a gravity pull when you gun it. I think it’s plenty for a 4 cylinder and size of the vehicle. I am averaging 20 MPG, I kind of expecting a bit more since its rated 23 city and 30 highway. But its way much better than all my previous cars. The "Stop start and Go" can get annoying, however it can be disabled by a push of a button. If this car holds up as is, i just might buy it at end of my lease. Love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Lemon Law claim in 40 years Mark , 08/17/2018 Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 116 of 128 people found this review helpful Between my 3 kids, wife and I, I've bought over 20 vehicles over 40 years, including several Jeeps. I know that Jeeps aren't the greatest for long-term reliability, but my daughter and I enjoy off-roading (I still own a 2010 Rubicon 4-Dr) and she wanted something that could do so light trail riding. We bought a loaded Compass Trailhawk 4 months ago to replace her 2-year old Nissan Rogue and it's been a disaster from day one. We knew the fuel economy was rated lower but in real world driving it was MUCH worse than expected, getting only 21 MPG combined. There is a loud clunking noise turning left over bumps that the dealer can't figure out and Jeep Corporate has refused to authorize replacement parts or support to resolve. The transmission shudders and seems either skips or stays in gear too long. The engine is severely underpowered and has stalled several times without warning. The upgraded stereo constantly drops connection to her iPhone, even after replacing the radio once and trying several genuine Apple cables, and is generally slow or stubborn to respond to touch input. It takes more than 30 seconds for the rear view camera to show when switching into reverse. The windows sometimes refuse to respond to switch inputs or will go up when you want them to go down, or visa-versa. The vehicle has been back to the dealership five times for these problems for more than 15 days total and zero problems have been resolved. Now the dealer tells us that Jeep will be doing a recall next month to replace the entire drive train due to bad soldering on some circuit boards. But we are done and have already started a lemon law complaint through an attorney, who tells us we have a very strong claim and should be able to get a refund. Report Abuse

never again Mari , 05/20/2018 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 51 of 58 people found this review helpful I purchased a brand new mind you 2018 in Feb, this car today has been in the shop 4 times. the auto shut off light comes on but the thing keep popping up is drive to safety engine will shut off soon. first time it happened had to miss a day of work and have it towed to the shop they kept it a day said it was fine brought it home here we are again same thing, again had it towed into the shop they kept it a week gave it back said it was fixed, third time i drove it to the shop as i was not waiting like last time 4 hours for their tow to pick it up again they said they fixed it, now here we are on # 4, I picked it up on a Friday, shut off light came on Monday back to the same issue. and they have had this car this time for almost 4 weeks. I have made two payments on a car i am not even driving half the time. I am currently working with Lemon Law laywer's to give this car back. Never again. I had a 2002 Mitubushi that I did not even buy new had it for 8 years and it was only on a two truck once. I thought I would get a new car since it has been a while for me, I should have kept my old car. no payments and was never in the shop this much. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse