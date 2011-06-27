  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2007 Jeep Compass
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Jeep Compass Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,050
See Compass Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,050
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/364.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,050
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,050
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,050
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,050
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Gross weight4435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure32.2 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/55R18 94T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Compass Inventory

Related Used 2007 Jeep Compass Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles