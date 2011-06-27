Used 2008 Jeep Commander SUV Consumer Reviews

Acceleration problems , 06/12/2012 Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 57 of 61 people found this review helpful Love my Commander...got it new in 2008. This morning I got the scare of my life. Started the vehicle, drove to the back of the house, to picked up my utility trailer. As I was leaving the drive way, the accelerator got jammed. The vehicle went out of control (live on dirt road) and raced full speed ahead. First reaction was to hit the brakes... that helped a little, quickly put it in neutral and turn the key off. Got my conposure, and started the vehicle again. It went right back to a very, very fast acceleration. Turn it off and called dealership to have it tow to be serviced. Has anyone ever had this kind of problem ??? Report Abuse

Excellent Value! brobin , 08/11/2010 Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The Commander compares favorably with SUVs costing twice as much as this one. Many friends have commented "THIS is a Jeep?" when they first get in. In terms of comfort, power and reliability it's every bit as good as a Land Rover, Lexus or Escalade.

Luxury SUV with great features Banks 2000 , 07/08/2016 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We are keeping this vehicle long tem because of the great features. It has auto wipers and lights. Plus the stadium seating and glass roof in the 2nd row. We are at 130,000 and I have replaced the normal wear and tear parts. Everything else send solid Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Surprised Karon , 09/14/2010 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This vehicle was purchased for my husband. He had a 2005 Jeep Liberty Renegade. He loved it but it was time to find a new vehicle. When I went out shopping to the Jeep place, they showed me this 2008 Commander Limited. I feel in love with it. It's nice to have room as a passenger. We have no need for the 3rd row seats, so that isn't a issue. I highly recommend this vehicle if you want comfort & fun driving. The downside, which I was surprised about, is the cargo space. Not enough. We are going to see if removing the 3rd row seats will help that. Otherwise, everything is great about it. Can't believe we bought a V8, but with a vehicle like this. it's worth it!