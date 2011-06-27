  1. Home
2019 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222425
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg21/29 mpg22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/426.6 mi.331.8/458.2 mi.347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG222425
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Torque239 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6500 rpm180 hp @ 6400 rpm180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves241616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Quick Order Package 2ZGyesnono
MOPAR Interior Protection Packageyesyesyes
Quick Order Package 2YGyesnono
Trailer Tow Groupyesyesyes
Luxury Groupyesnono
Technology Groupyesnono
Quick Order Package 26Gyesnono
Comfort/Convenience Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 2ZDnoyesno
Quick Order Package 2YDnoyesno
Safety Group (Fleet)noyesyes
Quick Order Package 27Dnoyesno
Quick Order Package 26Dnoyesno
Cold Weather Groupnoyesyes
Travel and Safety Group (Fleet)noyesno
Quick Order Package 2BDnoyesno
SafetyTecnonoyes
Quick Order Package 2BJnonoyes
Mobile Office Group (Fleet)nonoyes
Popular Appearance Groupnonoyes
Quick Order Package 26Jnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
driver assisted parking assistyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesno
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
heated steering wheelyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
hands-free entryyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Uconnect 4 Navigation w/8.4" Displayyesnono
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyesyesno
Premium Alpine Speaker Systemnoyesno
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display (Fleet)noyesno
SiriusXM Satellite Radiononoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesno
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
vinyl/clothnoyesno
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.49.9 in.49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyesyesno
Full Size Spare Tire (Fleet)yesyesyes
225/65R17 Black Side Wall All-Season Tiresyesnono
17" x 7.0" Satin Carbon Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Full Size Spare Tirenoyesno
Compact Spare Tirenonoyes
17" x 7.0" Painted Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.54.9 cu.ft.54.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees24.6 degrees
Length182.0 in.182.0 in.182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3953 lbs.3953 lbs.3655 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.24.6 cu.ft.24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees18.9 degrees16.7 degrees
Height66.2 in.66.2 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.106.6 in.106.2 in.
Width73.2 in.73.2 in.73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Shade Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Shade Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Shade Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, premium leather
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
inside mounted spare tireyesyesno
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
225/60R18 tiresyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
225/65R17 tiresnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
225/60R17 tiresnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

