Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
My Brownstone Beauty
For a MRSP of over $43,000, the car should include a CD player. I didn't notice it did not have one until taking it home. Also, never buy the extended warrantee at the time of purchase, as a better offer will come from Chrysler/Mopar shortly. In fact, I have had multiple better offers than the one I purchased from the dealer. I have gotten used to the feel of an SUV and would not like to go back to a regular car. Please read the extended service contract. You must have the required maintenance done at the proper dealer for warrantee to stand. Other than that, I love the luxury feel and safety features of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland. I'm looking forward to driving my first SUV for many years.
Dipping my toes in luxury
Seven months driving my Jeep Cherokee and I’m still loving it. This is the first time I’ve had leather with heated and ventilated seats, and I haven’t been disappointed by them. I especially love the heated seats and steering wheel coming on automatically when the temps are really low. I didn’t have a need for 3rd row seat, but I had to have a 6 cylinder engine after being underwhelmed by 4 cylinder cars in the past. Unfortunately, V6 engines are getting harder to find in midsize cars and crossovers. I’m not super impressed with the power of the V6 Cherokee’s engine climbing hills, so I can imagine the 4 must be sluggish. The controls for radio and heat/air need to be easier to operate while driving. There are buttons for controlling the temp but most of the controls are in the touchscreen which requires too much visual contact to fool with while driving. I would also recommend Jeep make the active drive setting default to off rather than on. Aside from those operational critiques, I love the fit and finish. The cabin is quiet and handling is great. It’s a fun car to drive.
New Lat Plus- great so far
If you need the V6, you’re apparently off-road a lot in terrain or are a much more aggressive driver than I am commuting. I do 75-80 on the way to work (30 mi) and am averaging 27 mpg (80% hwy) with the 2.4 engine. RPMs sit right at 2,000 cruising, lower than the Escape and Sportage. If you need a comfortable, affordable vehicle, consider the 2.4 model and drive others to compare. 184 HP is plenty unless you want to tow >2,000 lbs or do 90 all the time. Also, trans is so smooth compared to ‘14-15 complaints. Love the 8.4 UConnect. Hope I get an easy 100k out of this Jeep as it’s far too early to assess reliability. So far though, my favorite vehicle of 7 I’ve owned since 2000 and the only truck, car, or SUV I’ve reviewed. $5,000+ in rebates made it an absolute no brained.
Great value
2018 Jeep Cherokee is a reliable vehicle that offers great value. The headlights are bright and offer good viability at night, the suspension is solid and the ride comfortable. While many have issues with the way the front end looks, I for one love the until recently no other SUV looks like it.
Beware
I purchased my Jeep last year brand new. It hasn’t been a year yet and it’s cut off on me 3 times already. The truck only has 19,000 miles on it! The 1st time it cut off I was at a stop light, the 2nd time I was at a stop sign, the 3rd time my vehicle was moving in traffic and it stopped. I had to call a tow truck and get towed to the dealership I purchased it from. As soon as the tow truck driver got there he wasn’t at all surprised about what was going on. His response was, I’ve been towing so many of these cars. He said that seems like they just shut off when you’re almost or overdue for an oil change! That’s craziest thing I’ve ever heard of! My car will cut off if I’m “almost” due for an oil change. So the dealership kept my car and looked at it for a couple of days. The got back to me and guess what they had to say... We went ahead and did your oil change and topped you off.. It looks like your engine is going through oil way to fast because your engine stick was completely dry! I can’t believe that this has happened to me. The tow truck driver was right!
Related Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee SUV info
