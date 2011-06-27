  1. Home
Used 1996 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.2/424.2 mi.323.2/424.2 mi.343.4/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.20.2 gal.20.2 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm150 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm190 hp @ 4600 rpm125 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.35.9 ft.35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.34.9 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.
Length166.9 in.166.9 in.166.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2905 lbs.2995 lbs.3115 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.34.4 cu.ft.34.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.3 in.
Height63.9 in.63.9 in.64.0 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.101.4 in.101.4 in.
Width67.7 in.67.7 in.67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lapis Blue
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Citron Pearlcoat
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
  • Magenta
  • Light Pearlstone Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red
  • Bright Jade Green Satin Glow
