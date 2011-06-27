Used 1993 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG171817
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg17/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.0/404.0 mi.343.4/404.0 mi.303.0/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.20.2 gal.20.2 gal.
Combined MPG171817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm149 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l2.5 l4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm130 hp @ 5250 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.35.9 ft.35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.168.8 in.168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight2808 lbs.2985 lbs.2808 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.35.6 cu.ft.35.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.8.8 in.8.8 in.
Height63.8 in.64.7 in.63.8 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.101.4 in.101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.70.5 in.70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
