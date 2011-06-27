  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK
  4. Used 2011 Jaguar XK
  5. Used 2011 Jaguar XK Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Jaguar XK Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 XK
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all XKS for sale
List Price Estimate
$17,135 - $24,568
Used XK for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my XKR

Arturo Gatti, 03/31/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The car is very quick with instant power. The cabin is as nice as one would expect from jaguar. Service is very reasonable. Oil change and engine review cost $179. Car requires one oil change per year. The lines of the car are perfect and the look is very distinctive versus those of MBZ, BMW and Audi. The looks blow the German competitors away.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all XKS for sale

Related Used 2011 Jaguar XK Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles