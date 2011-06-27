Used 2011 Jaguar XK Coupe Consumer Reviews

Arturo Gatti , 03/31/2016 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

The car is very quick with instant power. The cabin is as nice as one would expect from jaguar. Service is very reasonable. Oil change and engine review cost $179. Car requires one oil change per year. The lines of the car are perfect and the look is very distinctive versus those of MBZ, BMW and Audi. The looks blow the German competitors away.