Used 1996 Jaguar XJR Sedan Consumer Reviews
How come know one talks about this car
It'a rocket in hiding. If a BMW 540 owner ever had this car, he would be bragging about his V-8. Power is amazing at 322 HP. New Mods (V8's) have higher HP 370 but about the same same torque. Had many other HP luxury cars. Power is better than BMW's 540, or Mercedes 430 or Lexus 400 series. Reliabilty has been better than average for me. Brakes are way better than any any german car. I have 47K on original brakes and they still look good for another 20K. Both my BMW's and Mercedes ate brakes about ever 20-25K. Can't believe these cars don't hold value better.
Great Car
I got a steal on it for 3000$, it's a beautiful car no doubt, it drives like a dream, for the 4.0L supercharged motor it's not really hard on gas I'd say I get 25 mpg . It's a real head turner, the 17 inch rims are nice for and stock rim from the dealer, I don't like the CD changer in the trunk but that really doesn't matter its not hard to put 6 cd's and listen to the radio if you're sick of the cd's. Parts are expensive especially the crest but I shaved off mine since it was stolen.
KING of the Road
Being in the auto industry for over 25 years I did my research on this purchase, searched for 2 years for this beauty. You cannot find a better combination of style, class and performance out there for the buck. Replace exhaust system with a stainless steel one i.e. mina, borla. Yoko's are the best tire. Get a radar det
xjr luxury rocket
this car not only turns heads,but leaves the the competition behind. very very very fast!!! i am always with smile on my face when i drive this car, it is the best kept secret around!!! watch out gas mileage about 13-16 pirelli p zeros pull car on rutted roads
