Used 2018 Jaguar XJ Consumer Reviews
Bentley luxury, Jaguar price
Most impressive is the London Tan Interior, the finest interior I've ever owned. Its their top option and worth it. Suede headliner matters a lot to me, and Jag has it. Powerplant is robust and quick, but rides like true luxury car. This is bang for the buck. We looked at everything. There are great cars out there, some maybe better or not as good looking at all the things there are to review; overall, this one is home run. Worth a test drive before your next purchase, which is what we did over several weekends. Have one at the house, and a 2014 used model with all the options at the coast house. That 2014 was a real bargain. If you're shopping to save money, definitely check out the low mileage inventory two or three model years old. Not too many differences, but as you know, from showroom new to a couple of years old one takes a hit. So you could buy and get the same quality just a couple of model years old and save a bunch. Recommend the sports options and interior max'd out. It is a Bentley quality interior, the factory intends it that way, and I'm glad to see the new money behind Jag taking the high road. There just aren't that many luxury sedans left to choose from, but this XJL really does the job for us.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XJ
Related Used 2018 Jaguar XJ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019