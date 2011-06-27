Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews

Dave , 12/23/2007

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got on order list in July for this 2008. Liquid silver with charcoal interior, climate package and sirius. This redesigned car is awesome. Looks like something from a custom shop. The 20 inch 5 spoke cremona wheels and ground effects give a real aggressive stance. Test drove mercedes, audi and BMW. These sedans don't even approach the interior class or the road performance of this rare machine. And I do mean rare, few are being built, is a plus. As prior owners of a M5 series BMW, this jag is leaps and bounds above the rest. And the supercharged V8, is faster than audi, mercedes and BMW, but 26 miles per gallon on the highway, no gas gusler tax on this cat, unlike the other three tested.