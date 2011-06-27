  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 XJ-Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,058 - $9,625
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2008 XJR

Dave, 12/23/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got on order list in July for this 2008. Liquid silver with charcoal interior, climate package and sirius. This redesigned car is awesome. Looks like something from a custom shop. The 20 inch 5 spoke cremona wheels and ground effects give a real aggressive stance. Test drove mercedes, audi and BMW. These sedans don't even approach the interior class or the road performance of this rare machine. And I do mean rare, few are being built, is a plus. As prior owners of a M5 series BMW, this jag is leaps and bounds above the rest. And the supercharged V8, is faster than audi, mercedes and BMW, but 26 miles per gallon on the highway, no gas gusler tax on this cat, unlike the other three tested.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles