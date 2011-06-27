Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Never Again!
Jag's are terrible mechanically once you get to know them. I bought mine used and at first it was great. Then the problems started. It would stall for no apparent reason and refuse to restart for a couple of hours. Now it has an electrical gremlin where the battery discharges. I had my mechanic check the car and he cannot trace the problem. It is a little anemic in the power department, but that is bearable. When it runs, the ride is great, the seats are comfortable and I can drive it for hours without feeling fatigue. The problem is reliability. I finally grew tired of the problems and dumped it.
Great Fun Car
this car has been a joy to own and drive, great riding car, and many features. Highly recommend.
Jaguar could be a prefered brand, but ............
The manufacturer intent on selling new cars with much fanfare, but like an illegitimate child it wants nothing to do with it after it is sold. The Dealer-body chimes right in with this. In many ways the dealers are worse for their inability to build product loyalty, they see the owners as plain and simple cash-cows. Jaguars in many ways are wonderful cars that have a lot to offer, but with the present dealership structure the car will never become what it could be. I showed up at a dealership with a gleaming older model and was ignored at the parts dept. for 40 minutes ,staff walking by me until I walked out. So much for multi-brand mega dealerships owned by racing magnates who's mechanics aren't even trained to work on older models. Jaguar should be elated to have so many enthusiasts that lovingly restore their legacy products, but like their dealers, they don't care. Until Jaguars snobby attitude changes, customer loyalty will not last beyond the first three years and then, just like new status restaurants with an artificial cache, its customer-base will flee to the next status symbol. Only now will it be more difficult to attract customers to the off-lease or post -sale used products for the fact that the cost of failed electronic components and software no longer available will make Jaguars basically a worthless proposition. With the over-dependence on computerization and electronics there will be no more collectable " Legacy" vehicles of all makes in the future years to come.
love my cat
great car for a little money, gets a lot of looks , rides like a million bucks. why buy anything else? for the money this is one of the best buys in the world.not as expensive as people make them out to be. check it out good and dont jump at everything that seems wrong these cars are very tempermental. but overall you cant beat this or at least i cant for the money. the best money ive ever spent on a car!
1992 JX Jaguar
throughly enjoyed driving this auto...very comfortable and secure feeling...holds the road well at various speeds...liked the sun roof feature...large truck space...mostly the reliability of the engine...
