Used 2010 Jaguar XF XFR Consumer Reviews

Amazing!!!!!! J Galt , 06/06/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have only had this car for a couple of days, but, thus far, this is just an amazing vehicle. I am coming from a new generation Porsche 911, and I was very concerned about being let down by the performance of the XFR. Well, it is just the opposite. I am enamored with the XFR. This car is fast, handles great, and has so many different personalities depending upon the driving mode, that it simply blows the 911 away. This car will likely be compared with the M5 and the E63 (plus maybe some offerings from Audi). However, this car is in a league of its own. The others may perform better in certain areas, but they just do not come close to being the overall performer that is the XFR.

One Bad Cat Rob , 08/13/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for a little over a year now and all I can say is WOW. Jaguar is back with a vengeance. Look out BMW, AUDI,and MB, you have some strong competition out there. This car is a bad cat.

Glad I waited! decajun45 , 06/30/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my XFR a couple of weeks ago and all I can say is I love it. I saw the XF when it first came out, test drove it, and decided that was the car I wanted. Then I heard Jag was making the XFR and decided to wait for it. I am happy I did. The car is comfortable, stylish, and handles great. I drove it over retired railroad tracks when I was test driving it and didn't know it until I was on my way back to the dealership. The fuel economy is decent considering it has a 510 HP engine. I've had people look at me when I pass them and I've left Mustang GTs at the light (3Xs). This thing wants to go fast. Oh, and guys, take it from my experience. This thing is a chick magnet!

Pick of the Litter PCardali , 07/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I fell in love with this car at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Having test driven the XF SC I knew this car would be special. The car's best attributes rest in the driving dynamics of the vehicle. The massive torque and power this car has is amazing for not only the sheer force but how easy it is to access it. The handling in the real world is fantastic. Some may say X car is faster in the slalom or Y car creates more lateral G's in the skid test. But in the real world 99.9% of the time you will be on public roads and this car has the performance AND comfort that few others can match. Plus this Beast gave me 24mpg on my long distance highway trip. I'm blessed to own this car.