Used 2009 Jaguar XF Sedan Consumer Reviews
Buyer beware..
Bought the Jaguar xf 6 mos ago used..looked good ran good until all kind of electronical problems started..had to replace fuel tank door twice wouldn't open do to electronical problem..Dome lights just flickers off and on while driving..powerstearing pump went out.. paint on hood just started fading..just a money pit..car looks awesome, turns heads. .but after reading and seeing I'm not the olny one with all kinds of problems I hate I bought this car..had less problems with my Mercedes and Corvette..Bad investment..No one willing to buy ..due to low demand for these pricey over rated money pits...
Gorgeous Car that Nightmares are Made Of!
This is my second entree with Jaguar. I had purchased the XJ8L for my wife ( her dream car), and found that it was just too big for her. The quality of the car was outstanding, so I decided on the 2009 XF. The car is a real stunner. Handles like a premium sports car should. The fit and finish of the car is second to none. The interior is drop dead gorgeous. Unfortunately, this is where the fairy-tale ends. We have found this car to be completely unreliable. The XF has a programing issue that allows the car's systems to remain active, therefore draining the battery. We have had the car for a 18 months now, and it has stranded my wife over a half a dozen times.
Love the Engine and Look - But Hate the Car
I bought my 2009 Jaguar XF used, 5 years old. Was very very happy for the first year. Drives incredible, acceleration is to die for, by far and away the most fun car I have ever driven with its handeling and acceleration and gear shifter into "S" . HOWEVER, extremely disappointed in the electrical. At $4k in repairs in the last 3 months. The final straw was $1200 for my headlight to work again. Oh, the standard joke, what did you get fixed? A headlight? - Why yes, and while the answer is more conveluted then just replacing a simple headlight, the question is correct. The only thing wrong is the headlight, and something to do with the inside is the problem, with $700 for the new part, plus labor... the car lights up like a Christmas tree. I have Yellow lights, Red lights, White lights all going off at different times. Overall, just really disappointed right now, and buying a second cheap car to get around with while I own this car too... If they had kept the technology simple, this would have been a much better car. Really don't need the false alarms for tires low. don't need the false alarms for coolant low. If they had just kept the electronics simple, this would be a much better car. The engine and seating and turbo is to die for. Unfortunately, the electrical gives you a reason.
Looks great...when it leaves you stranded
I'll start by saying that for the price, the looks of this car inside and out are amazing. With the supercharger, its also faster than most cars in its class....when the car actually lets you drive it. My car has 32,000 miles on it, and the problems I've had: fuel door wouldn't open when I was on empty, inaccurate fuel gauge, passenger A/C stopped working, cabin light comes on and off by itself, and best of all, gear knob stuck in drive and then wouldn't restart after I turned the engine off. Not to mention the cost of oil changes and maintaining the car, and forget about driving it in snow. With a MSRP of $63,000, these problems are simply unacceptable. Should have bought a Benz CLS.
Looker but OH the frustrations!
I traded my 110K miles BMW M3 for this car. Looked at Mercedes C93 AMG, Audi RS5, and BMW M5. Thought I would try this car before any other co-worker had one in the parking lot. Loved it for the first 2K miles until the tire sensor light came on. Service said it was probably the cold weather and not to worry. 3,800 miles Engine light (supercharger gasket), 12,700 miles trunk would not close (trunk latch replaced), 14,900 miles tire sensor (resulted in a front tire blow out), 16,000 miles engine light (thermostat replaced), 16,200 miles engine light (Vacuum tube detached - service error), 18,900 engine would not start (second try an hour later it started).
