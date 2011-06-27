Used 2017 Jaguar XE Sedan Consumer Reviews

BMW and Audi Take Note BrendonSF , 08/07/2016 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful After months of research and serious consideration of the latest competitive offerings from Audi and BMW, I pulled the trigger on a V6 XE R-Sport two months ago. So far, no regrets. Jag has nailed the balance between athleticism and luxury, despite having 19" rims. The car is quiet and rides impressively well given the level of handling it offers. Styling, while subjective, is in my opinion above and beyond what the competition is offering. The Cadillac ATS has a better looking interior, but an inferior infotainment system. The Jag might have some cheapened aspects to the interior materials that are a let down, but it's still a very cool and rather unique setup. Passengers take note, and feedback has been very positive. People often comment that it "looks so luxurious," a comment that catches me off guard every time. The brakes have major bite, and the V6 is capable of acceleration that at times is borderline scary. It's as rewarding to drive in the twistiest as any vehicle I've driven. Body lean is non-existent, even when you're pushing traction limits. Quite impressive. I believe this is the best looking, and best performing vehicle in it's class. You can go buy a BMW 340i, get another 1mpg and 0.2 seconds shaved off the run to 60mph. It's a great machine, but you'll also pay about $5k more, and look like every other car on the road. The Jag isn't perfect, but it's a lot of car for the money and backed by the best warranty and best dealership service in the business. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car! Still has jaguar quirks E. h. , 05/29/2016 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful It's been a year and the car is still great! Some things are still minor annoyances (can't change presets from steering wheel, no heated seat button-screen only) but is drives beautifully ive owned the 35t for a week and if you're looking for a high performance sport sedan, this is your car! The only complaints are limited to some of the interior functionality: Front parking sears don't work unless you push the parking button each time you're getting ready to park Steering wheel Radio controls are very limited Presets are by band (am/fm/Xm) and can't be combined Heads up display is very basic when compared to other models and doesn't even project well Auto stop start setting defaults back to active every time you start the car Phone controls limited from steering wheel That said, floor the gas and the problems are forgotten! Also the voice recognition for phone dialing is faster and more accurate than Siri. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my new jag SS , 09/28/2016 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Love my new XE, was really torn what to buy after having audi for years, never really liked handling in mercedes and aesthetics of bmw. Jag has all of that, beautiful acceleration, brakes and awesome looks. The interior is basic for such a fancy car, back seat is essentially for 2 people and trunk space is limited. But floor the gas pedal and let the cat purr. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

A loyal 3-Series Fan...Converted to the cat... Matt , 06/28/2016 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 40 of 45 people found this review helpful I recently replaced my e90 BMW 328i and have been a loyal BMW fan for years. Since time began to approach for a replacement I basically assumed I'd just walk into my dealership and pick out my next 3 Series. This was especially true since the wonderful turbo-charged straight-six of the 340i was within my budget. But, here I sit with my new Jaguar XE R-Sport 35t and have no regrets. This car is in an entirely different class from the competition when it comes to driving enjoyment. It's a tight nimble car with great steering feel that is exceptionally fun to drive in all situations. The supercharged 3.0L V6 pushes it's power to the wheels eagerly and immediately at any speed and the 8-speed ZF transmission is wonderfully responsive, especially when the car is in it's Dynamic setting. I drove the BMW 340i with the M-sport package, the new 2017 Audi A4, Cadillac CTS with the twin-turbo V6, and the Lexus IS F-Sport before I made my decision and none of these cars could match the Jag for the overall driving package. Some could best it in one area or another but the overall package of power, precision, fun-to-drive factor, and refinement couldn't be topped. Add to that the fact that the Jaguar is beautiful both inside and out, equipped with enough technology to at least be in the middle of this pack of cars, and rides smooth and quiet and the decision was an easy one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse