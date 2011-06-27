Overall rating

Every now and again, an upstart luxury sport sedan comes along to challenge the status quo. But the challenge is usually unsuccessful, simply because the established German players are so good at what they do. Nonetheless, we think a happier ending is in store for the all-new 2017 Jaguar XE. The venerable British carmaker has taken dead aim at the segment stalwarts, and the result is a fully competitive sedan with thrilling performance and head-turning style to boot.

The 2017 Jaguar XE's styling evokes that of its bigger sibling, the handsome XF sedan.

The fact that the XE looks as good, if not better, than its rivals can be seen in photos. Where its inner beauty lies, however, is in the driving experience it provides. Its superlative balance between sharp, engaging handling and a comfortable, composed ride is among the absolute best in the entry-level sport sedan segment. This is a car that sets out to make a connection with the driver in a way that competitors have increasingly failed to do.

Another key to its success could be its diverse range of compelling engines. The most popular will likely be the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (240 horsepower), but there's also a fuel-sipping turbodiesel four (with a whopping 318 pound-feet of torque) and a stirring supercharged V6 (with 340 hp). The latter two are available with all-wheel drive.

Inside, the XE certainly isn't lacking on the feature content front, but its space and quality leave much to be desired. In particular, the cabin's materials and construction trail those of most competitors by a considerable margin. It feels closer to a Ford Fusion (an admittedly high-quality midsize sedan) than a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

As such, we think the 2017 Jaguar XE is best suited to those who want to drive an engaging car and look great doing it. It's something fun, something different, and it stands out in a good way. However, there's no getting around the fact that its well-rounded German competitors will probably be a better fit for more car shoppers. These include the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4. Taking a look at the Lexus IS or the Cadillac ATS (similar to the XE in many ways) is also a good idea. Inevitably, Jaguar finally has a car that competes in this group, and we think it's definitely worth a test drive.

Standard safety features on the 2017 XE include stability and traction control, front-seat side and side curtain airbags, and hazard lights that automatically activate under heavy braking. A rearview camera is standard on the Premium trim level and above, while the R-Sport further comes with drowsy driver monitoring, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning, and forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking.

The R-Sport trim's standard front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert can be added to the Premium or Prestige trim via a Vision package (which also adds the adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high beams). As noted above, there's also a Driver Assistance package (R-Sport) with additional safety technologies.

Every XE comes with InControl Protect (including SOS emergency calling, Jaguar roadside assistance and stolen vehicle location) and InControl Remote (a smartphone app with vehicle status reports, remote locking and unlocking, and other remote features).

In Edmunds testing, an XE 35t R-Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet, which is a bit longer than average for a car with summer performance tires.