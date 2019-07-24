  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XE
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 Jaguar XE

#11 Small luxury sedan

What’s new

  • The XE gets a refresh for 2020
  • The V6 and diesel engines have been discontinued
  • Updated exterior styling and lighting
  • Improved interior materials, additional storage
  • New climate and infotainment systems with Apple/Android support
  • Part of the first Jaguar XE generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling and steering performance
  • Surprisingly comfortable ride quality
  • Trunk capacity is larger than average
  • Back seat is relatively cramped
  • Engine auto stop-start system is abrupt and unrefined
  • Infotainment system is slow to respond
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Jaguar XE for Sale
2018
2017
MSRP Starting at
$39,900
Save as much as $8,026
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $8,026 with Edmunds

2020 Jaguar XE pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Jaguar XE Review

Jaguar's lineup is brimming with products these days, from coupes to all-electric SUVs. Perhaps lost among the expansion is the 2019 Jaguar XE. This small sedan isn't a big seller, but Jaguar has given it a variety of updates this year in the hopes of boosting its appeal.

Last year, considering the four engines, eight trims and two drivetrains, you could have your XE in 32 different combinations. For the 2020 model year, Jaguar made the selection process easier by slimming down the iterations to just three: the XE S with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and the XE R-Dynamic S AWD. While we'll miss the variety provided by the previous diesel, V6 and V8 engines, the remaining turbocharged inline-four engine is sufficient enough for this class of car.

The XE's visuals also get an update. New front and rear fascias give the XE more detail and make it look bigger. There are many changes to the interior, too. A traditional-style gear-shift lever has replaced the previous rotary transmission knob, and the center console now features a touch-sensitive panel for the climate control. An updated infotainment system is also part of the interior upgrade for 2020.

Is it enough to warrant the purchase of an XE? Maybe. The car's poised and engaging handling, in particular, is among the best you'll find. But at the same time, it'll likely be worth your while to cross-shop some other top rivals including the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, the Genesis G70 and the Volvo V60.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.0 / 10
The Jaguar XE is a handsome sedan that makes style the priority. And though its ride and handling is excellent and calibrated for the real world, it's snug inside and it has a few cheap touches. Buyers may be drawn to the XE's base price, but it's easy to end up with an eye-watering MSRP for this compact entry-level luxury sedan and still be without options that are standard on other competitors.

How does it drive?

7.5
Though the XE's fundamental chassis has good bones, its acceleration is ho-hum. Our S test car (with the 247-hp engine) hit 60 mph from a stop in a below segment-average 7.5 seconds. Braking performance isn't much better, though pedal feel is good and easy to modulate. Panic stops from 60 mph took a lengthy 134 feet and showed a bit of body wiggle during the process. We blame the all-season tires, which cap the fun, for the lackluster numbers.

The XE does offer nimble and tidy handling, even if ultimate grip isn't outstanding. There's more chassis than tire here — it's well-balanced yet predictable. Stability control is noticeable but subtle and doesn't ruin the plot. Odd that this sport-oriented test car of ours had such conservative (all-season) tires.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
First and foremost, the XE is a luxury sedan, so don't go thinking that the car's sporty handling will ruin the ride quality. In fact, the ride is appropriately firm but never harsh. It's the highlight of the XE's comfort, though its seats are firm yet supportive, and the bolstering is appropriate. Even the level of interior noise is well-balanced between road, wind and engine sources.

The climate control system is effective, but the layout isn't intuitive. The touch-panel-based system, which is new for 2020 on the XE, requires you divert your attention to use it, but setting the temperature for the auto function is easy to do.

How’s the interior?

6.5
From a usability perspective, the XE is a mixed bag. Though the cabin is small, it has solid front headroom, though rear passengers taller than 6 feet may protest. But the tall sweep of the dashboard makes it feel even smaller. The driving position is good, and all the adjustability in the seat and steering wheel is appropriate.

Visibility could be better, though: The dash and deck are high and limit your vertical field of view. Though none of its shortcomings are deal-breakers, competitors may not require as steep of a learning curve.

How’s the tech?

6.5
The XE's interface is quick and feature-laden. The standard smartphone integration can be clunky and requires apps and subscriptions to work, though the 2020 XE comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, which takes over the otherwise crisp HD display.

Though they work well, many of the driver assist functions, such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, are optional. Though a rearview parking camera is standard, we recommend adding the surround-view camera to ease some of the visibility issues.

How’s the storage?

6.5
The trunk is reasonably deep with a low liftover height, but cabin storage is skimpy. The nooks are small, and the door pockets are suitable for maps only. Car seat anchors are very prominent, but the limited backseat space will be a problem if you're trying to install a bulky rear-facing child safety seat.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA estimates the XE will get between 25 and 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving, depending on the configuration. Overall, these are average numbers for a small four-cylinder luxury sedan.

Is it a good value?

7.0
There's some value to be had here, but you have to be selective in deciding the trim level and when perusing the options list. The cabin is a bit of a letdown in perceived quality.

Wildcard

7.0
The XE's nimble, tidy handling is its standout dynamic trait. While effective, the standard four-cylinder is joyless and the eight-speed transmission isn't as quick-shifting as the transmissions in some rival sedans. For the money, go for the high-power four-cylinder engine and skip some of this car's options.

The base engine is fine but not exceptional versus other fours. But the XE is stylish, and the ride and handling is excellent.

Which XE does Edmunds recommend?

To make the most of the XE experience, we think the R-Dynamic S is the one to go with. In addition to its more satisfying engine power, it adds larger brakes, unique wheels, and more aggressive exterior and interior body and trim parts. Even the seats are upgraded with more upper-body bolstering and contrast stitching.

Jaguar XE models

The 2020 Jaguar XE is a five-seat, four-door compact luxury sedan, and it comes in two trim levels. The S model is well-equipped with a modern infotainment system and power leather seats. Although rear-wheel drive is standard, the S can also be equipped with all-wheel drive. For more power, choose the R-Dynamic S. Available only in all-wheel drive, the R-Dynamic S has more power and unique interior and exterior pieces.

The Jaguar XE S comes with a turbocharged engine (Jag calls it the P250) that produces 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque and sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Optionally, you can equip the S with an all-wheel-drive system that still retains the XE's rear-drive sporty nature by keeping the torque distribution to the rear until it's needed.

Standard feature highlights for the S include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, power-adjustable seats and leather upholstery. Standard safety features are front collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

Opt for the XE R-Dynamic S and you'll get a more powerful engine (the P300) that puts out 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It uses the same eight-speed automatic transmission as the S, and all-wheel drive is standard. Other changes include larger brakes, sport seats, different front and rear fascias, and unique trim parts to distinguish the two models.

Both models feature a myriad of options, in packages and stand-alone. The Drive Pack, for example, has adaptive cruise control, high-speed emergency braking and blind-spot warning, while a Technology Pack includes a rearview mirror camera, dual-touchscreen displays, wireless phone charging pad, a head-up display, and a digital gauge cluster display. Some notable stand-alone options include a premium audio system and even some assist features such as a surround-view camera and blind-spot assist. The R-Dynamic S can also be upgraded with adaptive suspension dampers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jaguar XE.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • infotainment system
  • appearance
  • engine
  • comfort
  • maintenance & parts
  • seats
  • acceleration
  • climate control
  • off-roading
  • electrical system
  • driving experience
  • steering wheel
  • wheels & tires
  • spaciousness
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, fun to drive
DB,
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Coming from a v6 Mercedes I was expecting the 2020 Jaguar XE P250S to be laggy and slow, however, it's very fun to drive. The manual option is on the gear changer instead of on the steering wheel so it almost feels like a real stick shift. I really enjoy the sound system and the infotainment has an easy to use user interface. Improvements: It could use an easy access option that moves your seat back when you exit, the XE is perfect for a smaller sized person like me, but it's a bit difficult to exit the car. Another change would be to have a USB port right where the cell phone niche is, it's not very practical to have the USB port in the compartment and have the wire running through the whole middle console. There is also a lack of storage, trunk space is small as well as the interior storage. A steering wheel warmer would be a great addition as well. I'd give it a 3.5 if it was an option.

5 out of 5 stars, Going English in My First Jaguar XE
Steve S.,
S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I have been driving a 3-series BMW and, although enjoying the BMW, decided I wanted something different. I found it in the Jaguar XE. I love the look of the car and was very happy with the test drive and how it handled. It is a nice size yet provides the flexibility and handling I want. My daily drive is through a mountain canyon and the I4 engine handles it really well. The turbo provides quick acceleration even at high speeds. The AWD seems to handle snow and icy conditions really well and the heated seats and steering wheel warmer are great for our colder climate. The interior is comfortable and inviting. I love the piano finish on the console, the polished dark wood finish, the leather dash and door coverings, and the comfort of the seats. The XE is solid and provides a fun driving experience. I am not a large person and can see that it might be a bit challenging for someone larger, but it fits me really well. The back seat is a bit tight but still holds the average person without too much trouble. The car is solid and well designed. The Meridian entertainment system is perfect for me and is very intuitive. The touch-screen controls are responsive. I love the charging pad for my iPhone, which is out of the way and secures the phone well. Using my phone through the touch-screen in the car is amazing too. I am 2 months into my purchase and am still looking for something I don't like. I love driving this car. Some reviews were critical of earlier models but it seems that Jaguar has resolved those issues with the updates for 2020.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$39,900
MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
S 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$41,900
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$46,295
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Jaguar XE features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite XE safety features:

Blind-Spot Assist
Warns you about approaching vehicles from up to 300 feet away that might enter your blind spot. Can apply corrective steering as well.
Pedestrian Detection
Uses a forward-facing camera to scan for pedestrians and engages automatic braking if a collision with a pedestrian seems imminent.
Lane Keep Assist
Provides corrective steering if the driver veers too closely to lane markings on either side without the turn signal engaged.

Jaguar XE vs. the competition

Jaguar XE vs. Jaguar XF

The XF is the older, bigger brother to the XE and has more interior volume, but they share many features. Both are nimble on the road and feature eye-catching style. For buyers who frequently ferry passengers, the XF's larger interior volume will be much appreciated, particularly in the rear seat. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jaguar XF.

Compare Jaguar XE & Jaguar XF features

Jaguar XE vs. Audi A4

Even in the base specification, the XE's powerful engine and rear-drive chassis layout are the clear choice for performance driving enthusiasts. For most people, though, the A4's unique suspension setup and stiff chassis will be plenty sporty. The interiors of both cars are equally sized and well-designed, and either would be a great choice for the owner who enjoys the process of driving.

Compare Jaguar XE & Audi A4 features

Jaguar XE vs. Alfa-Romeo Giulia

The Giulia has the clear performance advantage over the XE, both in power and in handling, but it does so at the expense of infotainment and technology. The Giulia is more raucous and twitchier at speed than the XE, but they both have about the same interior volume and feature expressive designs.

Compare Jaguar XE & Alfa-Romeo Giulia features

Related XE Articles

2020 Jaguar XE First Drive

The New Jag XE Brings Back the Sexy

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorApril 17th, 2019

We found the Jaguar XE to be a likable entry-level luxury sedan when it debuted for 2017. On the upside, it offered sharp handling, a smooth ride and an available V6 engine that provided plenty of stirring performance. But we were also critical of the XE's below-average interior materials quality, limited rear-seat space and a rather unrefined engine stop-start system. For car shoppers, flaws such as these can be reason enough to shop the competition instead.

Three model years later, the 2020 Jaguar XE receives a variety of updates. Has Jaguar retained the XE's best traits while addressing its flaws? We made the trek to Jaguar's launch event in southern France to find out.

Something New, Something Old

It's easy to miss the subtle changes to the XE's sporty exterior with a casual walkaround. Up front, the headlights are reshaped and LEDs are standard equipment. The air inlets flanking the grille are larger and aggressive-looking, though upon closer inspection, only the passenger side is actually functional.

Around the back, the bumper is restyled with racy-looking vents (which are purely aesthetic), the exhaust tips are moved farther from the centerline, and the taillights are now LED. More importantly, there are greater changes once you get inside the XE, which we'll get to later.

When it arrives in showrooms this summer, the XE will come in a slimmed-down lineup that consists of two trim levels — S and R-Dynamic S — and two four-cylinder engine options. Those four-cylinder engines carry over unchanged but have different names. The P250 tag (last year it was called the 25t) signifies that the XE comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels or, for an additional $2,000, all four wheels. The P300 (formerly the 30t) has an upgraded version of this engine that produces 296 hp and 295 lb-ft. All-wheel drive is standard on the P300.

Jaguar has discontinued the XE's previous V6 and diesel engines, though some examples of the ultra-high-performance (and very limited-edition) XE Project 8 may still be available.

Prices for the base 2020 Jaguar XE P250 S start at $40,895, including destination fee. The XE P300 R-Dynamic S model starts at $47,290.

Hit the Road, Jag

Unless all-wheel drive is a must-have for you, we suggest sticking with the rear-drive XE P250 S. We didn't feel enough of a difference between that model and the P300 to justify the jump in price, even though Jaguar claims the P300 will reach 60 mph in 5.4 seconds compared to the P250's 6.2 seconds. It's possible that the P300's 175-pound weight penalty from the AWD elements evens the playing field some.

We drove both models on the serpentine roads above the French Riviera over a variety of wet, dry, smooth and bumpy pavement. Both XE test vehicles deliver similar levels of excitement paired with a sure-footed assurance that encourages spirited driving. There is ample cornering grip, steering precision, and power to quicken the pulse while the brakes remain strong after heavy and prolonged use. Gear changes are quick and smooth no matter what you throw at it.

The XE's ride quality remains smooth, which is impressive for a car that corners with such enthusiasm. The cabin is also pleasantly quiet at highway speeds and on rougher surfaces. The four-cylinder engines don't sound particularly inspiring, however, and for that the previous V6 engine option will be missed. Whether on those epic roads or in heavy traffic, the XE is easy to drive. It has a delightful blend of comfort and performance that is emblematic of its German sedan rivals.

Unfortunately, the fuel-saving automatic stop-start ignition system is as slow to react and noticeable as before. It became unbearable in the congested roads in and out of the beach cities. Thankfully, it takes only a single button push to disable. That particular control is on the same row of buttons as the drive mode selector. Switching between Dynamic and Comfort modes doesn't produce much of a difference besides keeping the engine revs higher in Dynamic. The Dynamic mode's sharper throttle response and the adaptive suspension's stiffer ride were more difficult to discern.

The Inside Job

In the Edmunds evaluation of the XE from a scant two years ago, we wrote, "The plastics on the door panels and console sides are disappointing and the fit could be better. Some buttons creak, which doesn't help."

With the refresh for 2020, we're pleased to report this criticism no longer applies. There are more soft-touch materials to make the 2020 XE competitive in its class. Additionally, there are redesigned front seats, larger armrests in the doors, more veneered coverings, larger door pockets, an F-Type pistol-grip gear selector to replace the previous dial, and a new higher-quality steering wheel.

Added to the options list are a head-up display, a dual-screen infotainment display from the I-Pace, a virtual instrument panel, a wireless charging pad, and a virtual rearview mirror.

The new dual-screen display is by far the most visually striking new feature, with the bottom screen handling climate control duties and the top screen taking over the rest of the infotainment functions. It's attractive, but unfortunately it still has some of the slowest responses in the industry. To its credit, we never experienced the system crashes and irritating glitches that have plagued Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in recent years. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto goes a long way to making the system easier to live with.

A less obvious but still very welcome addition is a standard acoustically insulated windshield that helps to keep the cabin quieter on the highway. For shoppers in warm climates, we suggest skipping the available heated windshield and its slightly distracting heating elements woven throughout the glass. Also available is a new virtual rearview mirror. A screen in the mirror can project a live feed from a rear-facing camera mounted in the sharkfin antenna. In the high-resolution image the rear roof pillars are eliminated for an unobstructed view. Even the front passenger can look at the mirror to see what's behind the car.

The front seats are spacious enough for taller adults and provide excellent lateral support when tossing the XE around on a curvy road. The rear seats carry over from previous years and are better-suited to smaller passengers. A 5-foot-10-inch rear passenger will be bumping into the headliner, and the short and low seat cushions offer little thigh support. In a pinch or for very short trips, however, they should be fine.

Behind those seats is a larger-than-average trunk that easily accommodates a very large suitcase and a carry-on or two. The narrow opening complicates loading the bags, but the low liftover height at least reduces some of the effort.

2020 Vision

The interior improvements in the 2020 Jaguar XE will likely boost its overall score once we have the opportunity to evaluate it fully. That may make the decision to pick between the Jaguar and competitors Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4, Volvo S60 and the all-new BMW 3 Series that much more difficult. But that's a good thing, right?

For our money, the XE P250 S model hits the sweet spot for performance and price. The savings over the P300 R-Dynamic S may allow you to be freer with options, and we'd add the Technology package (head-up and dual displays, virtual mirror and instruments, and the charging pad) as well as the Drive package (blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise and high-speed automatic braking).

On the whole, this refreshed XE is a sleek and appealing alternative to the established and similarly priced German sedans. The Volvo S60 does enjoy a healthy price advantage over all of these models, but we think the extra expense for the Jag compared to the Volvo is worth it.

2020 Jaguar XE First Look

New Features, Fewer Engines for Jaguar's Smallest Sedan

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorMarch 4th, 2019

By the time the Jaguar XE was released just two years ago, new-car buyers were already plunging headfirst into the crossover pool. It took a lot of confidence to produce a new sedan as the market was moving toward SUVs, and the car would have had to be amazing to succeed. Unfortunately, the XE was not a hit; Jaguar successfully infused the XE with the automaker's characteristically sporty driving dynamics, but the cabin was tight by the segment's standards, and the base engine too slow. Even worse, the subpar cabin materials and panel fitment made it feel like a nice compact car rather than a true luxury sedan. To put it generously, there was plenty of room for improvement.

The upcoming refresh aims to address some of these issues. The 2020 Jaguar XE debuts this summer with a new look, a revised infotainment system and an upgraded interior, among other enhancements. The revisions should make the 2020 model much more competitive than the current version, though concerns about roominess and base engine performance are likely to remain.

A More Upscale, High-Tech Interior

A handful of new styling cues — including near front and rear bumpers, a wider grille and redesigned taillights — help distinguish the 2020 model from previous years, but the most significant changes are inside. Front and center is the optional InControl Touch Pro Duo system, composed of two touchscreens that control the majority of the car's settings. The upper 10-inch screen governs the infotainment system, while the lower screen and two physical rotary knobs handle adjustments to the climate control.

In addition to the new center stack, Jaguar has taken the opportunity to flesh out the XE's other tech offerings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — available as part of an option package on last year's model — are now standard on all trim levels. Wireless device charging, a digital rearview mirror, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and automated parallel and perpendicular parking are all newly available on the options list. There's even a feature that recognizes the key fob and driver's phone to automatically adjust the seating and steering column position.

Rounding out the interior improvements are increased use of soft-touch materials. Jaguar says the doors, dashboard and center-console sides are outfitted with premium touch points, though it's unclear whether this means richer plastics or imitation leather coverings. While the previous model — and most other compact sedans — are upholstered in faux leather in lower trim levels, the 2020 XE features genuine leather across the board. We also like the move from a popup rotary knob to a traditional shifter, similar to the one in Jaguar's F-Type sports car.

A Less Powerful Engine Bay

It looks like Jaguar will be killing off the range-topping 380-horsepower supercharged V6 and relying on two turbocharged four-cylinder options instead. P250 models will make 247 horsepower, while P300 models will make 296 hp. We were never big fans of the 247-hp four-cylinder, and it's disappointing to lose the cat-like growl of the V6. Also dead is the turbodiesel engine, a loss few American buyers are likely to mourn.

As with last year's model, rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option. The R-Dynamic S comes with all-wheel drive standard, along with various performance upgrades and the more powerful four-cylinder.

Pricing and Release Date

Including destination charges, the 2020 Jaguar XE starts at $40,895 for the base model, or roughly $3,000 more than the 2019 XE. The price hike is partially due to the increased amount of standard content.

FAQ

Is the Jaguar XE a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 XE both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Jaguar XE fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XE gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar XE. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Jaguar XE?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar XE:

  • The XE gets a refresh for 2020
  • The V6 and diesel engines have been discontinued
  • Updated exterior styling and lighting
  • Improved interior materials, additional storage
  • New climate and infotainment systems with Apple/Android support
  • Part of the first Jaguar XE generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Jaguar XE reliable?

To determine whether the Jaguar XE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Jaguar XE a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Jaguar XE is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 XE and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 XE is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar XE?

The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar XE is the 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,900.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,900
  • S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,900
  • R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,295
Learn more

What are the different models of Jaguar XE?

If you're interested in the Jaguar XE, the next question is, which XE model is right for you? XE variants include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of XE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Jaguar XE

2020 Jaguar XE Overview

The 2020 Jaguar XE is offered in the following submodels: XE Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar XE?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar XE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 XE 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XE.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar XE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar XE?

2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,577. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $8,026 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,026 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,551.

The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,727. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,899 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,899 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,828.

The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Jaguar XES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar XE for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2020 XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,043 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar XE. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,000 on a used or CPO 2020 XE available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Jaguar XEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar XE for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,238.

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,698.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar XE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials

Related 2020 Jaguar XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles