2020 Jaguar XE
What’s new
- The XE gets a refresh for 2020
- The V6 and diesel engines have been discontinued
- Updated exterior styling and lighting
- Improved interior materials, additional storage
- New climate and infotainment systems with Apple/Android support
- Part of the first Jaguar XE generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Sharp handling and steering performance
- Surprisingly comfortable ride quality
- Trunk capacity is larger than average
- Back seat is relatively cramped
- Engine auto stop-start system is abrupt and unrefined
- Infotainment system is slow to respond
2020 Jaguar XE Review
Jaguar's lineup is brimming with products these days, from coupes to all-electric SUVs. Perhaps lost among the expansion is the 2019 Jaguar XE. This small sedan isn't a big seller, but Jaguar has given it a variety of updates this year in the hopes of boosting its appeal.
Last year, considering the four engines, eight trims and two drivetrains, you could have your XE in 32 different combinations. For the 2020 model year, Jaguar made the selection process easier by slimming down the iterations to just three: the XE S with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and the XE R-Dynamic S AWD. While we'll miss the variety provided by the previous diesel, V6 and V8 engines, the remaining turbocharged inline-four engine is sufficient enough for this class of car.
The XE's visuals also get an update. New front and rear fascias give the XE more detail and make it look bigger. There are many changes to the interior, too. A traditional-style gear-shift lever has replaced the previous rotary transmission knob, and the center console now features a touch-sensitive panel for the climate control. An updated infotainment system is also part of the interior upgrade for 2020.
Is it enough to warrant the purchase of an XE? Maybe. The car's poised and engaging handling, in particular, is among the best you'll find. But at the same time, it'll likely be worth your while to cross-shop some other top rivals including the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, the Genesis G70 and the Volvo V60.
Our verdict7.0 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The XE does offer nimble and tidy handling, even if ultimate grip isn't outstanding. There's more chassis than tire here — it's well-balanced yet predictable. Stability control is noticeable but subtle and doesn't ruin the plot. Odd that this sport-oriented test car of ours had such conservative (all-season) tires.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The climate control system is effective, but the layout isn't intuitive. The touch-panel-based system, which is new for 2020 on the XE, requires you divert your attention to use it, but setting the temperature for the auto function is easy to do.
How’s the interior?6.5
Visibility could be better, though: The dash and deck are high and limit your vertical field of view. Though none of its shortcomings are deal-breakers, competitors may not require as steep of a learning curve.
How’s the tech?6.5
Though they work well, many of the driver assist functions, such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, are optional. Though a rearview parking camera is standard, we recommend adding the surround-view camera to ease some of the visibility issues.
How’s the storage?6.5
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.0
The base engine is fine but not exceptional versus other fours. But the XE is stylish, and the ride and handling is excellent.
Which XE does Edmunds recommend?
Jaguar XE models
The 2020 Jaguar XE is a five-seat, four-door compact luxury sedan, and it comes in two trim levels. The S model is well-equipped with a modern infotainment system and power leather seats. Although rear-wheel drive is standard, the S can also be equipped with all-wheel drive. For more power, choose the R-Dynamic S. Available only in all-wheel drive, the R-Dynamic S has more power and unique interior and exterior pieces.
The Jaguar XE S comes with a turbocharged engine (Jag calls it the P250) that produces 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque and sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Optionally, you can equip the S with an all-wheel-drive system that still retains the XE's rear-drive sporty nature by keeping the torque distribution to the rear until it's needed.
Standard feature highlights for the S include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, power-adjustable seats and leather upholstery. Standard safety features are front collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors.
Opt for the XE R-Dynamic S and you'll get a more powerful engine (the P300) that puts out 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It uses the same eight-speed automatic transmission as the S, and all-wheel drive is standard. Other changes include larger brakes, sport seats, different front and rear fascias, and unique trim parts to distinguish the two models.
Both models feature a myriad of options, in packages and stand-alone. The Drive Pack, for example, has adaptive cruise control, high-speed emergency braking and blind-spot warning, while a Technology Pack includes a rearview mirror camera, dual-touchscreen displays, wireless phone charging pad, a head-up display, and a digital gauge cluster display. Some notable stand-alone options include a premium audio system and even some assist features such as a surround-view camera and blind-spot assist. The R-Dynamic S can also be upgraded with adaptive suspension dampers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jaguar XE.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- interior
- infotainment system
- appearance
- engine
- comfort
- maintenance & parts
- seats
- acceleration
- climate control
- off-roading
- electrical system
- driving experience
- steering wheel
- wheels & tires
- spaciousness
- transmission
- sound system
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
Coming from a v6 Mercedes I was expecting the 2020 Jaguar XE P250S to be laggy and slow, however, it's very fun to drive. The manual option is on the gear changer instead of on the steering wheel so it almost feels like a real stick shift. I really enjoy the sound system and the infotainment has an easy to use user interface. Improvements: It could use an easy access option that moves your seat back when you exit, the XE is perfect for a smaller sized person like me, but it's a bit difficult to exit the car. Another change would be to have a USB port right where the cell phone niche is, it's not very practical to have the USB port in the compartment and have the wire running through the whole middle console. There is also a lack of storage, trunk space is small as well as the interior storage. A steering wheel warmer would be a great addition as well. I'd give it a 3.5 if it was an option.
I have been driving a 3-series BMW and, although enjoying the BMW, decided I wanted something different. I found it in the Jaguar XE. I love the look of the car and was very happy with the test drive and how it handled. It is a nice size yet provides the flexibility and handling I want. My daily drive is through a mountain canyon and the I4 engine handles it really well. The turbo provides quick acceleration even at high speeds. The AWD seems to handle snow and icy conditions really well and the heated seats and steering wheel warmer are great for our colder climate. The interior is comfortable and inviting. I love the piano finish on the console, the polished dark wood finish, the leather dash and door coverings, and the comfort of the seats. The XE is solid and provides a fun driving experience. I am not a large person and can see that it might be a bit challenging for someone larger, but it fits me really well. The back seat is a bit tight but still holds the average person without too much trouble. The car is solid and well designed. The Meridian entertainment system is perfect for me and is very intuitive. The touch-screen controls are responsive. I love the charging pad for my iPhone, which is out of the way and secures the phone well. Using my phone through the touch-screen in the car is amazing too. I am 2 months into my purchase and am still looking for something I don't like. I love driving this car. Some reviews were critical of earlier models but it seems that Jaguar has resolved those issues with the updates for 2020.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,900
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,900
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,295
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XE safety features:
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns you about approaching vehicles from up to 300 feet away that might enter your blind spot. Can apply corrective steering as well.
- Pedestrian Detection
- Uses a forward-facing camera to scan for pedestrians and engages automatic braking if a collision with a pedestrian seems imminent.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Provides corrective steering if the driver veers too closely to lane markings on either side without the turn signal engaged.
Jaguar XE vs. the competition
Jaguar XE vs. Jaguar XF
The XF is the older, bigger brother to the XE and has more interior volume, but they share many features. Both are nimble on the road and feature eye-catching style. For buyers who frequently ferry passengers, the XF's larger interior volume will be much appreciated, particularly in the rear seat. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jaguar XF.
Jaguar XE vs. Audi A4
Even in the base specification, the XE's powerful engine and rear-drive chassis layout are the clear choice for performance driving enthusiasts. For most people, though, the A4's unique suspension setup and stiff chassis will be plenty sporty. The interiors of both cars are equally sized and well-designed, and either would be a great choice for the owner who enjoys the process of driving.
Jaguar XE vs. Alfa-Romeo Giulia
The Giulia has the clear performance advantage over the XE, both in power and in handling, but it does so at the expense of infotainment and technology. The Giulia is more raucous and twitchier at speed than the XE, but they both have about the same interior volume and feature expressive designs.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar XE a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jaguar XE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar XE:
Is the Jaguar XE reliable?
Is the 2020 Jaguar XE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar XE?
The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar XE is the 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,900.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,900
- S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,900
- R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,295
What are the different models of Jaguar XE?
More about the 2020 Jaguar XE
2020 Jaguar XE Overview
The 2020 Jaguar XE is offered in the following submodels: XE Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar XE?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar XE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 XE 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XE.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar XE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar XE?
2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,577. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $8,026 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,026 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,551.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,727. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,899 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,899 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,828.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jaguar XES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar XE for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2020 XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,043 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar XE. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,000 on a used or CPO 2020 XE available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jaguar XEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar XE for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,238.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,698.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar XE?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
