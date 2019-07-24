2020 Jaguar XE Review

Jaguar's lineup is brimming with products these days, from coupes to all-electric SUVs. Perhaps lost among the expansion is the 2019 Jaguar XE. This small sedan isn't a big seller, but Jaguar has given it a variety of updates this year in the hopes of boosting its appeal. Last year, considering the four engines, eight trims and two drivetrains, you could have your XE in 32 different combinations. For the 2020 model year, Jaguar made the selection process easier by slimming down the iterations to just three: the XE S with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and the XE R-Dynamic S AWD. While we'll miss the variety provided by the previous diesel, V6 and V8 engines, the remaining turbocharged inline-four engine is sufficient enough for this class of car. The XE's visuals also get an update. New front and rear fascias give the XE more detail and make it look bigger. There are many changes to the interior, too. A traditional-style gear-shift lever has replaced the previous rotary transmission knob, and the center console now features a touch-sensitive panel for the climate control. An updated infotainment system is also part of the interior upgrade for 2020. Is it enough to warrant the purchase of an XE? Maybe. The car's poised and engaging handling, in particular, is among the best you'll find. But at the same time, it'll likely be worth your while to cross-shop some other top rivals including the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, the Genesis G70 and the Volvo V60.

Our verdict 7.0 / 10

The Jaguar XE is a handsome sedan that makes style the priority. And though its ride and handling is excellent and calibrated for the real world, it's snug inside and it has a few cheap touches. Buyers may be drawn to the XE's base price, but it's easy to end up with an eye-watering MSRP for this compact entry-level luxury sedan and still be without options that are standard on other competitors.

How does it drive? 7.5

Though the XE's fundamental chassis has good bones, its acceleration is ho-hum. Our S test car (with the 247-hp engine) hit 60 mph from a stop in a below segment-average 7.5 seconds. Braking performance isn't much better, though pedal feel is good and easy to modulate. Panic stops from 60 mph took a lengthy 134 feet and showed a bit of body wiggle during the process. We blame the all-season tires, which cap the fun, for the lackluster numbers.



The XE does offer nimble and tidy handling, even if ultimate grip isn't outstanding. There's more chassis than tire here — it's well-balanced yet predictable. Stability control is noticeable but subtle and doesn't ruin the plot. Odd that this sport-oriented test car of ours had such conservative (all-season) tires.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

First and foremost, the XE is a luxury sedan, so don't go thinking that the car's sporty handling will ruin the ride quality. In fact, the ride is appropriately firm but never harsh. It's the highlight of the XE's comfort, though its seats are firm yet supportive, and the bolstering is appropriate. Even the level of interior noise is well-balanced between road, wind and engine sources.



The climate control system is effective, but the layout isn't intuitive. The touch-panel-based system, which is new for 2020 on the XE, requires you divert your attention to use it, but setting the temperature for the auto function is easy to do.

How’s the interior? 6.5

From a usability perspective, the XE is a mixed bag. Though the cabin is small, it has solid front headroom, though rear passengers taller than 6 feet may protest. But the tall sweep of the dashboard makes it feel even smaller. The driving position is good, and all the adjustability in the seat and steering wheel is appropriate.



Visibility could be better, though: The dash and deck are high and limit your vertical field of view. Though none of its shortcomings are deal-breakers, competitors may not require as steep of a learning curve.

How’s the tech? 6.5

The XE's interface is quick and feature-laden. The standard smartphone integration can be clunky and requires apps and subscriptions to work, though the 2020 XE comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, which takes over the otherwise crisp HD display.



Though they work well, many of the driver assist functions, such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, are optional. Though a rearview parking camera is standard, we recommend adding the surround-view camera to ease some of the visibility issues.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The trunk is reasonably deep with a low liftover height, but cabin storage is skimpy. The nooks are small, and the door pockets are suitable for maps only. Car seat anchors are very prominent, but the limited backseat space will be a problem if you're trying to install a bulky rear-facing child safety seat.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA estimates the XE will get between 25 and 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving, depending on the configuration. Overall, these are average numbers for a small four-cylinder luxury sedan.

Is it a good value? 7.0

There's some value to be had here, but you have to be selective in deciding the trim level and when perusing the options list. The cabin is a bit of a letdown in perceived quality.

Wildcard 7.0

The XE's nimble, tidy handling is its standout dynamic trait. While effective, the standard four-cylinder is joyless and the eight-speed transmission isn't as quick-shifting as the transmissions in some rival sedans. For the money, go for the high-power four-cylinder engine and skip some of this car's options.



The base engine is fine but not exceptional versus other fours. But the XE is stylish, and the ride and handling is excellent.

Which XE does Edmunds recommend?

To make the most of the XE experience, we think the R-Dynamic S is the one to go with. In addition to its more satisfying engine power, it adds larger brakes, unique wheels, and more aggressive exterior and interior body and trim parts. Even the seats are upgraded with more upper-body bolstering and contrast stitching.

Jaguar XE models

The 2020 Jaguar XE is a five-seat, four-door compact luxury sedan, and it comes in two trim levels. The S model is well-equipped with a modern infotainment system and power leather seats. Although rear-wheel drive is standard, the S can also be equipped with all-wheel drive. For more power, choose the R-Dynamic S. Available only in all-wheel drive, the R-Dynamic S has more power and unique interior and exterior pieces.