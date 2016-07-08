Used 2017 Jaguar XE for Sale Near Me

612 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XE Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 612 listings
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium

    22,422 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $3,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium in Black
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium

    26,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,501

    $4,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d

    10,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,988

    $3,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport in Dark Green
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport

    23,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,490

    $4,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige

    24,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,000

    $3,338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t

    11,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,690

    $4,554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige

    27,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,777

    $2,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium

    14,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,500

    $3,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport in Gray
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport

    6,265 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,300

    $3,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium in Red
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium

    26,027 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,950

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige

    14,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,966

    $1,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium in White
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium

    7,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium

    25,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,130

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium

    22,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,939

    $2,754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium in White
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium

    24,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $3,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium

    26,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,698

    $2,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige

    17,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,777

    $1,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium in White
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium

    45,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,725

    $2,810 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XE searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 612 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XE
  4. Used 2017 Jaguar XE

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XE

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XE
Overall Consumer Rating
3.938 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (8%)
BMW and Audi Take Note
BrendonSF,08/07/2016
35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
After months of research and serious consideration of the latest competitive offerings from Audi and BMW, I pulled the trigger on a V6 XE R-Sport two months ago. So far, no regrets. Jag has nailed the balance between athleticism and luxury, despite having 19" rims. The car is quiet and rides impressively well given the level of handling it offers. Styling, while subjective, is in my opinion above and beyond what the competition is offering. The Cadillac ATS has a better looking interior, but an inferior infotainment system. The Jag might have some cheapened aspects to the interior materials that are a let down, but it's still a very cool and rather unique setup. Passengers take note, and feedback has been very positive. People often comment that it "looks so luxurious," a comment that catches me off guard every time. The brakes have major bite, and the V6 is capable of acceleration that at times is borderline scary. It's as rewarding to drive in the twistiest as any vehicle I've driven. Body lean is non-existent, even when you're pushing traction limits. Quite impressive. I believe this is the best looking, and best performing vehicle in it's class. You can go buy a BMW 340i, get another 1mpg and 0.2 seconds shaved off the run to 60mph. It's a great machine, but you'll also pay about $5k more, and look like every other car on the road. The Jag isn't perfect, but it's a lot of car for the money and backed by the best warranty and best dealership service in the business.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XE
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XE info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings