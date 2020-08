Used 2017 Jaguar XE for Sale Near Me

Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia

2017 JAGUAR XE 25T PREMIUM // THIS HIGH END LUXURY SEDAN INCLUDES // Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag HD Radio Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Mirror Memory MP3 Player Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Folding Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Telematics Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener Variable Speed Intermittent WipersCALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJAD4BG5HA956852

Stock: D35946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-27-2020