Used 2017 Jaguar XE for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 14,358 miles, you can feel confident that this XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. This car can hold its own with its powerful 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The best thing about this Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJAK4BV8HA976064

Stock: 976064

Certified Pre-Owned: No

