Used 2017 Jaguar XE for Sale Near Me
- 22,422 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,995$3,756 Below Market
Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2017 JAGUAR XE 25T PREMIUM // THIS HIGH END LUXURY SEDAN INCLUDES // Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag HD Radio Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Mirror Memory MP3 Player Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Folding Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Telematics Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener Variable Speed Intermittent WipersCALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BG5HA956852
Stock: D35946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 26,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,501$4,128 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover St Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
*Certified until 05/30/23 or up to 100K miles. *$46,733 MSRP, *$2,400 Vision Assist Package, *$1,000 Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel, *$500 NLI Navigation with SD Card. *Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance *CALL OR TEXT THE GENERAL MANAGER, MICHAL NIEZBECKI, DIRECTLY AT 727-452-7070. *WE SELL, REGISTER AND DELIVER TO THE ENTIRE U.S. *All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BV1HA973260
Stock: HA973260
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 10,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,988$3,400 Below Market
Jaguar Monmouth - Ocean / New Jersey
2017 Jaguar XE 20d CPO READY, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Projector 5-Spoke Alloy.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 12529 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPGWe are proud to be a part of Penske Automotive Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAS4BN7HA976590
Stock: A976590A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport23,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,490$4,486 Below Market
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Technology Package Head-Up Display British Racing Green Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Jet/Light Oyster Stitch; Taurus Leather Seat Trim Wheels: 19" Venom 5 Twin-Spoke Alloy-Silver
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAF4BV1HA975729
Stock: HA975729
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 24,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,000$3,338 Below Market
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige Sedan***Black Design Package***Power Moonroof***Navigation System***Premium Meridian Audio***Vision Package***Front & Rear Parking Aids***BLIS***Reverse Traffic Detection***Rear View Camera***Gloss Figured Ebony Veneer Interior Accents***Smart Key w/Keyless Entry & Start***Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front Bucket Seats***10-Way Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory***Split Folding Rear Seat***Illuminated Entry***Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting***Headlamp Washers***Gloss Black Grille & Grille Surround***Gloss Black Side Power Vents***Gloss Black Window Surrounds***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Privacy Glass***18" Matrix 7 Twin-Spoke Black Wheels***2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Engine***8-Speed Auto Transmission***Odyssey Red Metallic Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Loaded & Fully Serviced!!! Great Buy!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAE4BG0HA969554
Stock: P2768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 11,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,690$4,554 Below Market
DriveLine - Murrieta / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAR4BG0HA958817
Stock: 958817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,777$2,951 Below Market
Washington Ford - Washington / Pennsylvania
PRESTIGE - NAVIGATION - HEATED LEATHER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - MOONROOF / SUNROOF - REAR CAMERA - AUTO - PREMIUM BLACK Wheels with NEW TIRES - DUAL POWER Seats, MERIDIAN Audio, 1-OWNER !! This was a Personal Lease Car !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAE4BG1HA955999
Stock: 000X7020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2020
- 14,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,500$3,095 Below Market
The Collection Jaguar - Coral Gables / Florida
Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 7 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. ACPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 7 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Engine Start, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BGXHA956846
Stock: L17523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- certified
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport6,265 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,300$3,738 Below Market
Hennessy Jaguar Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport **Factory DEMO! Never titled!**, **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, InControl Wi-Fi w/3G Hotspot, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Parallel Park Assist, Radio: Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound, Surround Camera System, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Recognition. This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! *Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 7 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions of the limited warranty and service coverage. **Coverage begins on the vehicle�s original sale date or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAL4BN2HA944160
Stock: G2504F
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 26,027 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,950
Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo - Hurst / Texas
2017 Jaguar XE 25t PREMIUM : VISION PKG, NAV, SLID PANO, CAM, SAT, PARK ASST, BLIND SPOT, MERIDIAN, INTELLi. Bi-XENON, REMOTE START, IN-CTRL APPS, SHIFT PADDLES, KEYLESS START, METALLIC, $5K OPTIONS | Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo is proud to offer this 2017 XE 25t Premium in excellent mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper Jaguar factory warranty. As new this Jaguar had an original sticker price of $42,433 MSRP. | Added Options: Vision Package $2,400, Metallic Paint $550, InControl Touch Navigation System W/InControl Apps $500, SiriusXM Satellite Radio $350. | Key Features: Bi-Xenon w/Adaptive Front Lighting & Intelligent High Beam, Homelink, InControl Remote & Protect, Touchscreen Visual Indicators, 17" Crux 7 Twin-Spoke Wheels, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Cruise Control, HD Premium Audio, Keyless Start, Meridian 380W Premium Audio, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sliding Roof, Park Assist (Front/Rear), Portable Audio Connection, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start App, Security System, Side Curtain Airbags And Steering Wheel Controls are just a few of the luxurious features this CarFax Certified Jaguar Sedan is equipped with. | This XE is powered by a responsive 2.0 liter 240 HP, I4 Turbocharged Engine mated to a smooth 8-Speed Automatic RWD transmission w/Shift Paddles. The exterior is a stunning Italian Racing Red Metallic finish complemented by Latte (Beige)/Jet (Black) interior, accented with Gloss Black Trim. Both the exterior and interior are in excellent condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 60 months / 60,000 miles bumper to bumper Jaguar manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date according to Carfax was 8/25/2016. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BGXHA958273
Stock: A4642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 14,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,966$1,431 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 14,358 miles, you can feel confident that this XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. This car can hold its own with its powerful 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The best thing about this Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAK4BV8HA976064
Stock: 976064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,995$3,193 Below Market
Jaguar Richmond - Midlothian / Virginia
Only 7k miles on this loaded XE. Navigation, heated seats, vision assist package and more. CLEAN CARFAX. Up to date on factory recommended service. THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN THROUGH THE JAGUAR LAND ROVER 165 POINT INSPECTION AND IS BEING SOLD WITH A 6 YEAR 100000 MILE APPROVED CERTIFIED WARRANTY. Only an authorized Jaguar Land Rover Centre can offer you a Factory Certified and Manufacturer Backed Warranty. All Jaguar and Land Rover Approved Certified Vehicles receive a 165 point inspection and are backed by a comprehensive 6 year 100,000 mile limited warranty. Coverage begins on vehicles original in- service date and at zero miles. Don't settle for less! Purchase any one of our New or Pre-owned vehicles and we will ship it to anywhere in the continental United States. Please follow the link below for rates. https://www.hymanbrosauto.com/shipping.htm Jaguar Land Rover Richmond is part of the Hyman Brothers Automotive Group and has been serving the customers of Richmond for over 60 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BV8HA966461
Stock: V3340
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-17-2019
- 25,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,130
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BG4HA974887
Stock: 10425376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 22,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,939$2,754 Below Market
Toyota of Batavia - Batavia / New York
This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee... Ready for anything! Less than 23k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this reliable XE!!!!** In these economic times, a wonderful vehicle at a wonderful price like this Vehicle is more important AND welcome than ever* All Wheel Drive! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Auto...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BN7HA952826
Stock: P1864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 24,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,995$3,679 Below Market
Jaguar Richmond - Midlothian / Virginia
One owner, off lease XE. Nicely equipped with climate comfort pack, navigation, sunroof, back up cam, sirius xm satellite radio, bluetooth connectivity and more. UP TO DATE ON ALL SERVICE. CLEAN CARFAX. THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN THROUGH THE JAGUAR LAND ROVER 165 POINT INSPECTION AND IS BEING SOLD WITH A 6 YEAR 100000 MILE APPROVED CERTIFIED WARRANTY. Only an authorized Jaguar Land Rover Centre can offer you a Factory Certified and Manufacturer Backed Warranty. All Jaguar and Land Rover Approved Certified Vehicles receive a 165 point inspection and are backed by a comprehensive 6 year 100,000 mile limited warranty. Coverage begins on vehicles original in- service date and at zero miles. Don't settle for less! Purchase any one of our New or Pre-owned vehicles and we will ship it to anywhere in the continental United States. Please follow the link below for rates. https://www.hymanbrosauto.com/shipping.htm Jaguar Land Rover Richmond is part of the Hyman Brothers Automotive Group and has been serving the customers of Richmond for over 60 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BV6HA956205
Stock: V3337
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-13-2019
- 26,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,698$2,704 Below Market
Jaguar Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
Factory Certified, Clean Car Fax, Low Miles, Navigation, Meridian HD Radio with Satellite, Cold Weather Package, Heated 10 Way Power Front Seats,Heated Washer Jets, Heated Windshield, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Halogen Headlamps, 3.0 Liter 24 Valve Supercharged Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Ambient Interior Lighting, Rear View Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, and More. Factory Certified, 165 Point inspection preformed by a Factory Trained Technician, Warranty up to 100,000 mile. Call us at 309-690-6100, TXT at 309-231-1472, Email@johnjones@jaguarofpeoria.com or just stop in. We Buy, Sell and Ship Vehicles from Coast to Coast, so we are never to faraway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BV7HCP14566
Stock: 1714566
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 17,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,777$1,839 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 17,200 MILES / LOADED WITH EVERY OPTION / MSRP WAS 58,700 / ALMOST $30,000 FROM NEW / FACTORY WARRANTY / VISION ASSIST PKG $2400 / TECHNOLOGY PKG $2700 / COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG $2100 / HEADS UP DISPLAY $990 / NAVIGATION / POWER SUNROOF / PREMIUM PAINT $5502017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Quartzite Metallic, Jet/Sienna Tan Stitch w/Taurus Leather Seat Trim, 3-Stage Ventilated Heated/Cooled Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Lighting w/Auto High Beam Assist, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Functioning HID Xenon Headlights, Blind Spot Monitor w/Close Vehicle Sensing, Comfort & Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear Window Sunblind, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Parking Aids, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight Washers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Rear Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated Washer Jets, InControl Wi-Fi w/3G Hotspot, Memory seat, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Pano Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Trunk Open/Close, Radio: Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Traffic Detection, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Technology Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Vision Package, Wheels: 19 Star 5 Twin-Spoke Alloy.Odometer is 15020 miles below market average!Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAK4BV5HA954572
Stock: CPR3728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium45,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,725$2,810 Below Market
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Vision Package Cold Climate Package Wheels: 18" Arm 6-Spoke Alloy Sun/Moonroof Incontrol Touch Navigation System Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Jet/Latte; Luxtec Seat Trim Polaris White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. THIS JAGUAR IS A CERTIFIED! JAGUAR LAND ROVER APPROVED BUY A VEHICLE WITH PEACE OF MIND! UP TO 7 YEARS OR 100,000 MILES FACTORY WARRANTY. Did you know? Whether you buy from us or not, we will buy your car. Get a top-dollar offer and a check the same day. We will buy any year, make or model. No purchase necessary. Call us to set up an appraisal appointment today. Interested in the vehicle above? Shop with peace of mind, the price you see here is the price you will pay in store. Plus, we will show you all the specials available before you buy! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this Are you in the market for a new or pre-owned Land Rover? Then look no further than Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda. We carry the full line of Land Rover Vehicles. With an extraordinary heritage, and a history of superior handling on and off the road, there is not much that can compare to the Land Rover line of vehicles. Our friendly and professional sales staff are eager to share their knowledge of Land Rover vehicles. We understand that our customers have high expectations, and thats why we offer phenomenal Range Rover lease deals, new vehicle specials, and service specials. We encourage our customers to check our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options from the comfort of their homes. Visit our Land Rover dealership,for all of your Land Rover needs. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BG5HA964644
Stock: HA964644
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
