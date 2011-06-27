2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-TYPE SVR
SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
F-TYPE Convertible
R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
F-TYPE Coupe
SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
F-TYPE R
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2019 F-TYPE Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 F-TYPE
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 XJ
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Acura NSX
- 2019 86
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- Polestar 1 2020
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2020 M4 CS