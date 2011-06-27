Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe Consumer Reviews

Jim , 10/03/2016 S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)

I've only had the car for a month. So my review will be limited to initial impressions. Looks. The car is stunning. I've never had a car that people stop and take pictures of when it's parked. And I've owned some VERY nice sports cars. Sound. The car sounds incredible, especially in dynamic mode with the exhaust in loud. i've always thought Porsche flat-6s sounded the best, but the Jag is darn close. Handling. I'm still getting used to the car, haven't really played around with it with the stability control off. But it has minimal body roll, and very linear (if touchy in dynamic mode) throttle response. It throttle steers well in corners. Power is adequate. Book says 0-60 in a smidge under 5 seconds, and that feels about right. Yes, a new base boxster will about match it for less (I test drove one), but who wants to listen to a Subaru soundtrack. Turn in isn't as quick as my old Boxster, no surprise, but it isn't bad. As good or better than a Z4M Coupe. Braking is nothing short of incredible. I have the performance braking package, and while a bit touchy, stops are extremely short and consistent. Jaguar obviously uses a very soft "track" pad, as even a short drive will coat the wheels with brake dust. Which I'm sure means shorter replacement intervals. Ride. Actually not too bad. My car has the 20" Carbon Fiber wheels (they are really aluminum with some attached CF accent pieces), but it still rides tolerably, I commute 110 miles to a client site twice a month, and the trip is easy and comfortable. (Bear in mind I've owned sports cars my entire life, so my opinion of "comfortable" and yours might differ:)). Visibility. OK, here I need to deduct points. The door sills are high, so it is difficult to see curbs when turning and parking (I leave plenty of room) and resting you arm on the door sill leaves it at an odd angle. The nose is long, and I would HIGHLY recommend the package with the parking assist. I don't need the backup camera as much, but the front sensors for pulling forward are a godsend. Overall visibility really isn't that bad (better than a new corvette in my pinion). Just the price you pay for form over function. Storage space. a glove compartment, arm rest compartment, and open cubby are what you get up front. Generally all I need, but the rear compartment is rather small, there is a little area that is deeper, but you really are going to have issues with more than a few soft suitcases. Technology. Oodles. As expected, it has pretty much everything you could want. An awesome sound system, loads of customization for car systems, very good blue tooth integration, you can adjust the side bolsters in the seats (Ok, not really tech, but it is very cool), etc. The navigation system is not very intuitive though. Read the manual before you jump in and try to program in a destination. You're welcome. Reliability. No problems to date. There is an annoying buzz/rattle in the right rear, which might just be the cover for the storage area, I haven't located it yet. But other than that, nothing of note. Anyway, I'd highly recommend the F-Type. Yes, you can buy cars that perform better for less. But unless you're tracking the car (and driving for track times) you'll never notice the few tenths of a second here and there. You get a stunning car, that sounds incredible, and is a blast to drive. And you won't constantly pass yourself, as you will if you buy a Porsche, Corvette, etc.