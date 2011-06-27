  1. Home
Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 F-TYPE
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This cat roars!

audrey, 01/15/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love this car for running around town in a hurry! Easy to park, fun to drive easy to maintain. Nothing to hate about this car except the drop in price from new to resale.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
