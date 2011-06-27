Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE Diesel Consumer Reviews

waldograph , 05/06/2018 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

This review is for the 2018 F-Pace 2.0 Diesel with 7,000 miles. Absolutely no technical issues till this day. Vehicle made in Great Britain, engine Great Britain, transmission from Germany. We are in early 40’s, in the garage we also have the 2016 Lexus RX350 made in Canada, and also no majors problems with this vehicle. Wife prefers RX350 because of roomier interior, quieter and softer ride, more luxurious interior feel, high end materials, brave exterior design, best LED headlights in the industry, overall: “women’s car”. l did notice about 80% women are RX’s drivers. I also liked RX350, but absolutely love the F-Pace. Best driving vehicle I have ever owned, pure pleasure on the turns. In my opinion best looking in the segment, handles like a sport sedan due to torque vectoring and sport suspension. Accelerates like another brand's gas V6’s due to turbo charger, and very high torque 318 ft. lbs. Absolutely great all weather performance due to standard Land Rover’s AWD technology (rear axle based!!). Very sensitive steering wheel specially in Sport mode – this vehicle really listens to you and you fully feel the car (Swiss precision). Great navigation system, many great features from 5 year free Jaguar Remote App, panoramic glass roof, large trunk. And absolute segment leader (including Hybrids) 32 mpg city, 38 mpg highway. Very cool movable gear selector knob, and the main thing: British prestige. Yes, there are small issues I did notice: interior should have more high quality (remember, mine is base model...), auto start/stop don’t remember your preferences after engine restart, not too roomie and no reclining rear seats (mine is base...maybe because this is sport not family car), rear and side visibility not to good, and weak base headlights (mine are not LED), mediocre base sound system, unpainted cheep plastic door handle inside, not very pleasant interior smell (mine is artificial leather, maybe that’s why). Quick conclusion: This vehicle is designed for people who enjoying driving, not for family soft and luxury cruising. It has legendary Land Rover off road roots, and the famous handling from Jaguar's long motor sport history. If you are bored of German or Japanese luxury cars, looking for something not thirsty, unique and prestige, handsome and fresh, sporty performing, handling, steering and accelerating, 5 years free maintenance and 5 years b2b warranty, F-Pace 2.0 Diesel is definitely for you. If you have a family, or looking for softer, quieter and luxurious ride, buy RX350. But please remember one thing: on winding roads driving super comfy RX350 you will be slower at least 30 mph. And last interesting info I just learned about how “boutique” this brand is: Jaguar sold in the whole USA the same amount of cars as BMW sold just in the Chicagoland in the same period of time. Would you like to drive something unique? Thanks for reading, and good luck with your decision!