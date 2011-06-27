  1. Home
1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative Torque-On-Demand system, impressive engine, distinctive styling.
  • Funky styling may not appeal to some.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Isuzu's VehiCROSS began as an innovative concept vehicle that garnered loads of attention back in 1993 and then entered limited production for the Japanese market. Because of its excellent reception in Japan, the continued popularity of sport-utility vehicles here in the States, and the company's need for an image vehicle in the U.S., Isuzu decided to bring the VehiCROSS across the pond this year.

Powered by a 215-horsepower, 3.5-liter, direct-injection, DOHC V6, the VehiCROSS comes with a four-speed automatic transmission with winter and power modes. It also boasts technical innovations like an advanced Torque-On-Demand (TOD) four-wheel-drive system, limited slip differential and four-wheel ABS. Isuzu's TOD system (the same one found on the Trooper) senses driving conditions and adjusts the torque balance between the front and rear wheels, changing from 100-percent rear drive to 50/50 four-wheel drive in a matter of milliseconds.

Isuzu's front double-wishbone torsion bar and rear four-link coil suspension are enhanced by an industry first: an extruded aluminum shock absorber with attached expansion chamber, which makes for greater endurance and superior shock cooling. On rough roads, the truck's 16-inch alloy wheels and modified P245/70R16 steel-belted radial tires are stopped by ventilated 11-inch front and 12.3-inch rear disc brakes.

The truck's capabilities as a trailblazer seem solid, but what most people first notice about the vehicle is its unconventional, techno-styling. The VehiCROSS has an expansive windshield, composite bumpers, underbody moldings, roof-end spoiler, integrated headlamps with marker lights, and unpainted polypropylene covering the lower section of the truck's body. An Isuzu spokesperson said that the truck is meant to appeal to consumers who "want to be different." We'd have to agree.

Inside, the vehicle seats four and provides a sports car atmosphere complete with red and black leather-trimmed seating. With tinted glass, leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, and collapsible, heated side mirrors, the VehiCROSS mixes ruggedness with luxury. Features include a matte-black panel inset in the hood to reduce glare, roof rail system, aircraft-type fuel filler door, and a side-hinged tailgate that carries the spare tire securely inside the cargo door.

The $995 special edition "Ironman" option, available only in white, gets you leather-trimmed front seats embossed with the "Ironman Triathlon" label, a special hood insert and a few more decals on the tailgate and beneath the C-pillar. Isuzu plans to make 20 percent of its 1999 VehiCROSS production units Ironman editions.

Available in only three colors: Ebony Black, Astral Silver Metallic and Victory White, Isuzu believes the VehiCROSS is in a category all its own. Not quite a mini-sport-ute or a big SUV, the 1999 VehiCROSS is a contemporary vehicle that isn't quite like any other. Whether you want to buy one or not, this truck will be hard to miss.

1999 Highlights

Isuzu imports its unique-looking SUV to the U.S. in 1999.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS.

4.6
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After owning one...
carlymac,01/16/2004
The Vehicross is a bulldog on and off the road. It's 3.5L engine provides the pep to overtake traffic with ease. It's TOD (torque on demand) system allows the truck to automatically go from 2H to 4H. However theres a transfer lever for 4L. The exterior is superbly engineered. The dash is a bit Blagh. However the leather Recaro racing seats and faux carbon fiber panels make up for the interior shortcomings. Visibility is a real issue. The rear window is practically useless and the c- pillars hide cars. The past 3 years spent in this little truck have been priceless, and the future is certian...I will never sell this little truck called the VehiCROSS.
Love our VX!!!
cwillyrun,01/19/2009
We bought a 1999 VX to replace an old 4runner. We had seen them when they first came out but had forgotten about them. When we ran into one at a car show, we realized THIS is the car we've been looking for! It has character, drives like a sports car, is extremely comfortable, and is a great 4x4 (& in snow). Minor drawbacks: rear view (easy fix: get a back up camera and learn to turn your head!), cup holders (replacing 6-disk CD changer with one), head room (due to sunroof; okay with seats leaned back slightly), and front passenger toe room under dash. And to think, the design is 9 years old! We love our V-CROSS!
Fun For All
10/26/2002
After having had this truck for a year, I can honestly say I am still enamored with it. Stylish, fun, powerful and fast, it also carries groceries and pets to anywhere. There are just two things I would change about this truck, one being rear seat accessability, and the other being rear door opening options. Currently, the only way to open the rear hatch is with the key, but this can be modified by buying and installing a solenoid that works with the other button on the remote keyless entry. Recurring problems include window binding and hood insert cracking. Engine-wise, I have had no problems in 50K miles.
Hopefully I got a lemon
Joshua Stephens,06/18/2018
2dr SUV 4WD
My father bought me a 1999 VehiCross for my very first car. We thought it would be a good car for me, just starting to drive... but we couldnt have been more wrong. I had the car less than 3 months and the battery terminals were shot, the window was off track, and the horn didn't work. Later, the check trans light came on so had to change trans fluid. The brakes went out on my dad, driving home from work. The headlight visability at night wasn't all that great. Rear window visability was very limited. It left me stranded a few times. Around a year of having the vx the a/c heat blower motor went out, and we put it up for sale. I just hope that we bought a lemon, and the others are better.
See all 16 reviews of the 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS Overview

The Used 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS is offered in the following submodels: VehiCROSS SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD.

