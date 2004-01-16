Used 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS for Sale Near Me

The Vehicross is a bulldog on and off the road. It's 3.5L engine provides the pep to overtake traffic with ease. It's TOD (torque on demand) system allows the truck to automatically go from 2H to 4H. However theres a transfer lever for 4L. The exterior is superbly engineered. The dash is a bit Blagh. However the leather Recaro racing seats and faux carbon fiber panels make up for the interior shortcomings. Visibility is a real issue. The rear window is practically useless and the c- pillars hide cars. The past 3 years spent in this little truck have been priceless, and the future is certian...I will never sell this little truck called the VehiCROSS.

Read more