Used 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS Consumer Reviews
After owning one...
The Vehicross is a bulldog on and off the road. It's 3.5L engine provides the pep to overtake traffic with ease. It's TOD (torque on demand) system allows the truck to automatically go from 2H to 4H. However theres a transfer lever for 4L. The exterior is superbly engineered. The dash is a bit Blagh. However the leather Recaro racing seats and faux carbon fiber panels make up for the interior shortcomings. Visibility is a real issue. The rear window is practically useless and the c- pillars hide cars. The past 3 years spent in this little truck have been priceless, and the future is certian...I will never sell this little truck called the VehiCROSS.
Love our VX!!!
We bought a 1999 VX to replace an old 4runner. We had seen them when they first came out but had forgotten about them. When we ran into one at a car show, we realized THIS is the car we've been looking for! It has character, drives like a sports car, is extremely comfortable, and is a great 4x4 (& in snow). Minor drawbacks: rear view (easy fix: get a back up camera and learn to turn your head!), cup holders (replacing 6-disk CD changer with one), head room (due to sunroof; okay with seats leaned back slightly), and front passenger toe room under dash. And to think, the design is 9 years old! We love our V-CROSS!
Fun For All
After having had this truck for a year, I can honestly say I am still enamored with it. Stylish, fun, powerful and fast, it also carries groceries and pets to anywhere. There are just two things I would change about this truck, one being rear seat accessability, and the other being rear door opening options. Currently, the only way to open the rear hatch is with the key, but this can be modified by buying and installing a solenoid that works with the other button on the remote keyless entry. Recurring problems include window binding and hood insert cracking. Engine-wise, I have had no problems in 50K miles.
Hopefully I got a lemon
My father bought me a 1999 VehiCross for my very first car. We thought it would be a good car for me, just starting to drive... but we couldnt have been more wrong. I had the car less than 3 months and the battery terminals were shot, the window was off track, and the horn didn't work. Later, the check trans light came on so had to change trans fluid. The brakes went out on my dad, driving home from work. The headlight visability at night wasn't all that great. Rear window visability was very limited. It left me stranded a few times. Around a year of having the vx the a/c heat blower motor went out, and we put it up for sale. I just hope that we bought a lemon, and the others are better.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great in Sno
My VehiCross has over 140K miles and I have driven it 102K over the last 4.5 years with no reliability issues and it is still running strong. This vehicle is the best in snow I have ever experienced and I live at 10,000 ft in the Colorado Rockies. It handles like a sports car, corners very well and climbs without hesitation. The seats are Recaro racing seats providing extreme comfort and support on long drives. Ground clearance is excellent as well. I think this is the most reliable vehicle I have owned. Isuzu engineering was excellent. It's too bad they are gone. I own 3 Isuzu SUVs currently and the ruggedness and reliability has been excellent.
Sponsored cars related to the VehiCROSS
Related Used 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner