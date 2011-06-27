Used 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS Consumer Reviews

After owning one... carlymac , 01/16/2004 16 of 16 people found this review helpful The Vehicross is a bulldog on and off the road. It's 3.5L engine provides the pep to overtake traffic with ease. It's TOD (torque on demand) system allows the truck to automatically go from 2H to 4H. However theres a transfer lever for 4L. The exterior is superbly engineered. The dash is a bit Blagh. However the leather Recaro racing seats and faux carbon fiber panels make up for the interior shortcomings. Visibility is a real issue. The rear window is practically useless and the c- pillars hide cars. The past 3 years spent in this little truck have been priceless, and the future is certian...I will never sell this little truck called the VehiCROSS. Report Abuse

Love our VX!!! cwillyrun , 01/19/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought a 1999 VX to replace an old 4runner. We had seen them when they first came out but had forgotten about them. When we ran into one at a car show, we realized THIS is the car we've been looking for! It has character, drives like a sports car, is extremely comfortable, and is a great 4x4 (& in snow). Minor drawbacks: rear view (easy fix: get a back up camera and learn to turn your head!), cup holders (replacing 6-disk CD changer with one), head room (due to sunroof; okay with seats leaned back slightly), and front passenger toe room under dash. And to think, the design is 9 years old! We love our V-CROSS!

Fun For All , 10/26/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful After having had this truck for a year, I can honestly say I am still enamored with it. Stylish, fun, powerful and fast, it also carries groceries and pets to anywhere. There are just two things I would change about this truck, one being rear seat accessability, and the other being rear door opening options. Currently, the only way to open the rear hatch is with the key, but this can be modified by buying and installing a solenoid that works with the other button on the remote keyless entry. Recurring problems include window binding and hood insert cracking. Engine-wise, I have had no problems in 50K miles.

Hopefully I got a lemon Joshua Stephens , 06/18/2018 2dr SUV 4WD 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My father bought me a 1999 VehiCross for my very first car. We thought it would be a good car for me, just starting to drive... but we couldnt have been more wrong. I had the car less than 3 months and the battery terminals were shot, the window was off track, and the horn didn't work. Later, the check trans light came on so had to change trans fluid. The brakes went out on my dad, driving home from work. The headlight visability at night wasn't all that great. Rear window visability was very limited. It left me stranded a few times. Around a year of having the vx the a/c heat blower motor went out, and we put it up for sale. I just hope that we bought a lemon, and the others are better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value