Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews
My Beloved Trooper II
I bought my Trooper brand new back in 1990. I have driven it 18 years now and put on 190,000 miles. I can't tell you how dependable and trustworthy this vehicle has been and still is. I have done all the repair work except the fuel pump and timing belt myself. I change the oil every 4000 miles and the fluids every 30K. I have had it axle deep in snow and sand and she never fails to get me home. I brought my new daughter home from the hospital in it so I could never sell it for that reason alone, but I wouldn't sell it anyway, this vehicle has always been there for me. 5 sets of tires. Original clutch! Gets 20 mpg still today. Not fast, but very dependable and trustworthy. Header installed!
Isuzu, Please a Retro
Bought used from orignal owner with 80K in 2005. Has 155k on it now and haven't put a penny in it except for oil changes and a few engine upgrades. Highly recommend K&N airflow kit and E3 plugs. Was getting 18 mpg and now constant 22 mpg with the 2.6 manual. A/C works good as well as everything else. Simple, efficent, roomy, tows my bike with no problem. Simple. Would like to know if anyone has knowledge of how to disconnect smog system without messing it up.
Great Vehicle!
Bought mine 2nd hand in 1998 for my 2 teenagers to share. It took all that they could dish out (on and off road). When they moved on to their own vehicles I took it over and modified her up and turned her into a baja exploration vehicle. I rebuilt the motor because of a cracked head and away we went! Now she has 325K miles on her as she resides at my vacation home in southern baja (Mexico) as my primary vehicle. she has never failed me in any of the brutal situations I've been in, she's a totally bomb proof and fearless SUV! All the positive things said in the above reviews are absolutely true. I LOVE IT! My problem now is getting general parts, they are getting harder to come by
Very tough
I bought the truck new and all but one issue it has held up. I did hve to have some head work done at about 60k but I found out it was pretty common on this size motor. The body and interior has held up very well. I wish Isuzu still made these. I would buy another.
Desert and Downtown Trooper!
I've loved it since I bought it in 1990! It's taken me, 3 passengers, 4 lawn chairs, camping table, lunch & packs safely and comfortably through sand & narrow canyons & over rocks. Short wheel base & narrow width make it a breeze to park (even compact spots) with plenty of room to get in and out. Acceleration is great on the flat & good uphill. Torque converter & radiator replaced on warranty; transmission computer after 8 years. Otherwise, expected maintenance.
