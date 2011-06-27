Used 1993 Isuzu Stylus S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Measurements
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Length165.0 in.
Width66.1 in.
Curb weight2253 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lava Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • North White
