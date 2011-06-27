1993 Isuzu Stylus Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
Used Stylus for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Sporty XS model is dropped, along with its twin-cam engine.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Isuzu Stylus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kate,06/04/2005
I've had my Stylus for 6 years. It still runs well and starts right up even on the coldest days. I have found it to be very reliable in all aspects. I have had to make very few major repairs since I got it in 1999! It handles well under most road conditions and does reasonably well in the snow. I like the small size, but it can be too cramped for tall/large people. The only real drawback I've found is that since the Stylus is not too common, parts usually need to be ordered directly from the dealer, making repairs more costly. All in all, I would buy this car all over again!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Isuzu Stylus features & specs
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
