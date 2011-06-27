Used 1991 Isuzu Stylus Consumer Reviews
Isuzu Stylus
Deb, 07/26/2005
Great gas mileage, fun to drive, very reliable. Interior for a small car feels roomy. This has been one of the best cars I've ever owned. Wish they still made them.
