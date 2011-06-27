1991 Isuzu Stylus Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,758
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
New sedan based on Impulse running gear includes standard driver airbag. XS is quite a spry sport sedan with 130-horsepower, twin-cam 1.6-liter engine.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Deb,07/26/2005
Great gas mileage, fun to drive, very reliable. Interior for a small car feels roomy. This has been one of the best cars I've ever owned. Wish they still made them.
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6800 rpm
