Consumer Rating
(1)
1991 Isuzu Stylus Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New sedan based on Impulse running gear includes standard driver airbag. XS is quite a spry sport sedan with 130-horsepower, twin-cam 1.6-liter engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Stylus.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Isuzu Stylus
Deb,07/26/2005
Great gas mileage, fun to drive, very reliable. Interior for a small car feels roomy. This has been one of the best cars I've ever owned. Wish they still made them.
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Isuzu Stylus Overview

The Used 1991 Isuzu Stylus is offered in the following submodels: Stylus Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, and XS 4dr Sedan.

