Used 1996 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG151816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg17/20 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.372.3/438.0 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG151816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l2.6 l3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.
Length184.0 in.184.0 in.184.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight3890 lbs.3705 lbs.4115 lbs.
Gross weight4750 lbs.4550 lbs.5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum payload860.0 lbs.845.0 lbs.885.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Stratus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Stratus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Stratus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles