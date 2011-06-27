  1. Home
Used 1994 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews

4.3
28 reviews
4th Rodeo

ken, 07/22/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I am on my 4th Rodeo and every one has been a pleasure to own. This one has 270,000 miles on it and still going strong. Has been very reliable.

Report Abuse

Good SUV over the long run

Joe, 09/17/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car with only 42K miles on it and have driven it for the past 12 years! All in all the car has been amazingly reliable and good to me. Have done mostly wear and tear items with a couple exceptions including rebuilding the cams, which almost made me sell the truck. However the dealer at the time told me these trucks last until 200,000 miles and he was right! Was one of best decisions I ever made.

Report Abuse

Loved It.

beagle1218, 11/20/2012
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought my 1994 Rodeo used over eleven years ago. Loved everything about the car. Never had to put in any real money. Had 110,000 miles on it and going strong. If not for Hurricane Sandy I would still happily be driving this car. I planned to drive this car for several more years, unfortunately the entire interior of the car and the engine flooded with salt water after the hurricane. Only thing I found that could stop my beloved Rodeo.

Report Abuse

Gone farthest

Sean Soliven, 04/03/2016
LS 4dr SUV 4WD
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my Rodeo brand new and is very well maintained....so far its got almost 270,000 miles and still runs good. This SUV has pretty much covered all the remote, scenic places in the Southwestern US and countless offroad trails to which is the main reason I bought it, love this truck.....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Japanese Lemon

ShouldaBoughtaToyota, 05/06/2005
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

The Rodeo looked and ran good, the price was $6,000 cheaper than a 4-Runner. I looked at all the available ratings and thought I could not go wrong. The front end had a shimmy but was fixed with new tires, until 6 months later when the steering column failed. List of major problems with this vehicle: bad water pump, continuous oil leaks from odd places on engine, transmission problems, bad rear wheel seal on BOTH sides at same time, (very pricey to fix!), injector failures, power steering pump failure, radiator tanks cracked, BOTH at same time, A/C comp failed($900.00 +), window switches break all the time ($300+ per). Too much more to list. Parts way too expensive, poor gas mileage, be careful!

Report Abuse
