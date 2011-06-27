Estimated values
1998 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,761
|Clean
|$525
|$1,198
|$1,558
|Average
|$384
|$884
|$1,153
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Sentra SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$711
|$1,395
|$1,761
|Clean
|$627
|$1,234
|$1,558
|Average
|$459
|$910
|$1,153
|Rough
|$291
|$586
|$747
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Sentra GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,761
|Clean
|$525
|$1,198
|$1,558
|Average
|$384
|$884
|$1,153
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$732
|$1,403
|$1,761
|Clean
|$645
|$1,240
|$1,558
|Average
|$473
|$915
|$1,153
|Rough
|$300
|$589
|$747
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,372
|$1,761
|Clean
|$569
|$1,213
|$1,558
|Average
|$417
|$894
|$1,153
|Rough
|$265
|$576
|$747