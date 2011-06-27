  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup S Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Pickup
Overview
See Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length193.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1360.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Hunting Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Regatta
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
See Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles