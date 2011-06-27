Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup Consumer Reviews

Good little truck Cathy , 01/07/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my '95 red Isuzu with mag wheels, with just over 63,000 miles on it, and in excellent condition for $4,500. In the first year I added another 30,000 miles. After about a year I had an accident and everyone thought it would be totaled. Damages came to about $2,600. The insurance adjuster for the other driver was surprised when the appraisal came back at $4,400. In the 3 years since I purchased my truck, I've more than doubled the mileage, replaced a fuel pump, put new brakes, windshield, and had an oil leak. I'm thankful everyday I get where I'm going. My only complaint is no power steering and no air conditioning. Report Abuse

Great truck Lee , 06/21/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this thing. Current mileage is just over 155K. It runs like a champ and doesn't use a drop of oil. The only repairs to date were a failed coil at something like 110K miles and a broken parking brake cable at around 140K. The paint on the roof is getting badly faded too. It's nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. The ride is a bit rough without some weight in the back, but a plush ride wasn't on my list when I was truck shopping. I wanted simple and durable. I got both in spades.

25 years old and still going strong! Adam , 06/15/2020 S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought our truck 10 years ago with 42K miles. It now has over 100K. We've had no mechanical trouble with it in that time. It does have some repairable rust holes in the frame which we're going to fix for around $1,000. The truck has been basically perfect and we couldn't be happier with it. We like it so much we had some auto body work done to fix small rust holes and scratches on it. It's very hard to find a small pickup like this. We don't want 4x4 due to the increase bed height, Out little truck is also easy to drive and park, even in cities. If you find a good one just buy it. It's very reliable and makes a great runabout. It'll do 90% of what you need a truck to do, dump runs, garden center hauler, moving truck etc. without the massive size and cost of a modern truck.

great, cheap little truck! Blackout , 03/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first auto purchase and I have had no problems with it. It is still running strong at 72,000+ miles. It's really a great little truck and this was the last year they made it until they turned to the Hombre which is beefier but seems to have more problems. I have not even had to change the breaks on it yet believe it or not because the truck is so light it doesn't tax the breaks that much. Just change the oil and talk nice to it and the Isuzu will last for a long time.