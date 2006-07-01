Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Pickup Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Pickup searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Pickup

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Pickup
Overall Consumer Rating
4.67 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (43%)
Good little truck
Cathy,01/07/2006
I bought my '95 red Isuzu with mag wheels, with just over 63,000 miles on it, and in excellent condition for $4,500. In the first year I added another 30,000 miles. After about a year I had an accident and everyone thought it would be totaled. Damages came to about $2,600. The insurance adjuster for the other driver was surprised when the appraisal came back at $4,400. In the 3 years since I purchased my truck, I've more than doubled the mileage, replaced a fuel pump, put new brakes, windshield, and had an oil leak. I'm thankful everyday I get where I'm going. My only complaint is no power steering and no air conditioning.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Pickup
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Pickup info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings