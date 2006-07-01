Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup for Sale Near Me

I bought my '95 red Isuzu with mag wheels, with just over 63,000 miles on it, and in excellent condition for $4,500. In the first year I added another 30,000 miles. After about a year I had an accident and everyone thought it would be totaled. Damages came to about $2,600. The insurance adjuster for the other driver was surprised when the appraisal came back at $4,400. In the 3 years since I purchased my truck, I've more than doubled the mileage, replaced a fuel pump, put new brakes, windshield, and had an oil leak. I'm thankful everyday I get where I'm going. My only complaint is no power steering and no air conditioning.

