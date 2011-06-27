  1. Home
Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1 reviews
great truck

ctotal, 06/15/2002
this truck has many features which are found on much more dollar trucks . moon roof,cruise, power windows, locks, real cold air 32deg at the reg,auto trans, and the best part dosen't burn oil at 135,000 miles .don't have it now but would by one again.

