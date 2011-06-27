  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Oasis
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis
  5. Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Oasis
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Oasises for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,739 - $3,015
Used Oasis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Low Maintenance Vehicle

SoccerMom, 10/16/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased new in '98, driven for 7 yrs. This is a Honda Odyssey with an Isuzu stamp. Take this vehicle to Honda for care. There weren't many of these made and Isuzu dealerships have been clueless when I have gone there. Inside space of a minivan with normal doors (no sliding doors). Built a little higher off the ground for more clearance than a van, not as high as an SUV.

Report Abuse

'98 Oasis LS - Honda's Best Kept Secret

Ryckan, 01/12/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Comfort for 6 , fold-away 3rd rear seat, handles like Accord, PLUS has famous Honda 4Cyl VTEC roar 160HP (can even "peelout" in 1st w/A/T). Great mileage (25+),Fr+Rr A/C,sliding sunroof(LS). Secret is ALL Honda made,just branded Isuzu. Result is fantastic vehicle <$10k. Reliability record is awesome,see Consumer Mag,you'll be amazed! Top it all off,int. is bullet-proof. High Quality and Low Price, just doesnt get any better than this. Warning, they are VERY hard to find, but if you ever see one , do not pass it up if youre looking for a roomy, peppy, reliable,comfortable, and great handling ride town or hi-way.I promise, youll not regret it!

Report Abuse

Family vehicle extraordinaire

Typesbad, 07/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

An inspired design misunderstood by a "bigger is better" thinking auto press. Plenty of room, sublime ride, bulletproof Honda engineering and that incredibly flexible 3rd seat The swinging rear doors are rattle-free, kid friendly, and their windows power down. Concerned about the 4-cyl engine? Around town it is a non-issue. On the highway, fully packed for vacation, it downshifts on upgrades. That's it. If you can live with that, you'll get in return mid 20's MPG with the cruise set to 80. Looking for something sensibly sized and trouble free that seats more than five? You can't go wrong with this choice.

Report Abuse

Dandy Van

Gerald radden, 08/15/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Maximum reliability; minimum upkeep. Have driven this vehicle from coast to coast, border to border, with minimum concern. The only problem encountered was a recall on the ignition lock and in this instance found that dealer knowledge of the vehicle was limited. Honda mechanics were able to recognize it as a twin of the Odyssey. Nearly every person who serviced it commented on the integrity of the vehicle. Gas mileage was best at Interstate limit without pushing it on hills or passing: 26-28 mpg. My only complaint was that it did not provide adequate traction on snowy roads when loaded. Personally, I prefer the four door features of this model to the sliding doors of most vans.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Oasises for sale

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles