Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis Minivan Consumer Reviews

Low Maintenance Vehicle SoccerMom , 10/16/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased new in '98, driven for 7 yrs. This is a Honda Odyssey with an Isuzu stamp. Take this vehicle to Honda for care. There weren't many of these made and Isuzu dealerships have been clueless when I have gone there. Inside space of a minivan with normal doors (no sliding doors). Built a little higher off the ground for more clearance than a van, not as high as an SUV.

'98 Oasis LS - Honda's Best Kept Secret Ryckan , 01/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Comfort for 6 , fold-away 3rd rear seat, handles like Accord, PLUS has famous Honda 4Cyl VTEC roar 160HP (can even "peelout" in 1st w/A/T). Great mileage (25+),Fr+Rr A/C,sliding sunroof(LS). Secret is ALL Honda made,just branded Isuzu. Result is fantastic vehicle <$10k. Reliability record is awesome,see Consumer Mag,you'll be amazed! Top it all off,int. is bullet-proof. High Quality and Low Price, just doesnt get any better than this. Warning, they are VERY hard to find, but if you ever see one , do not pass it up if youre looking for a roomy, peppy, reliable,comfortable, and great handling ride town or hi-way.I promise, youll not regret it!

Family vehicle extraordinaire Typesbad , 07/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful An inspired design misunderstood by a "bigger is better" thinking auto press. Plenty of room, sublime ride, bulletproof Honda engineering and that incredibly flexible 3rd seat The swinging rear doors are rattle-free, kid friendly, and their windows power down. Concerned about the 4-cyl engine? Around town it is a non-issue. On the highway, fully packed for vacation, it downshifts on upgrades. That's it. If you can live with that, you'll get in return mid 20's MPG with the cruise set to 80. Looking for something sensibly sized and trouble free that seats more than five? You can't go wrong with this choice.