  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Oasis
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1998 Isuzu Oasis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Neato flip-fold third bench seat, tidy size makes it easy to drive
  • Underpowered engine.
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
Isuzu Oasis for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,460 - $2,532
Used Oasis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For several years, Honda has been purchasing Rodeo sport utilities from Isuzu, and rebadging them as the Honda Passport. Honda dealers were clamoring for an SUV, and rather than wait for engineers to develop a new model from scratch, the company forged a relationship with Isuzu. Starting last year, Honda also began selling an upscale version of the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX, to capitalize on the booming luxury-SUV market.

To reciprocate the favor, Honda allows Isuzu to rebadge a Japanese-market sedan for sale across the Pacific, and has donated the slow-selling Odyssey minivan to fill a niche in Isuzu's U.S. lineup. The Oasis has a different grille, different wheels, and an Isuzu-embossed steering wheel center hub.

The Oasis is actually a better deal than the Odyssey, mainly because Isuzu offers a more comprehensive warranty, and the few options available are priced by the factory, not individual dealers, which reduces the dealer's ability to rip off the consumer. Powered by a strong 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and featuring four conventional doors, the Oasis scores well in government crash tests and offers side-impact protection that meets 1998 passenger car standards. Antilock brakes are standard equipment.

The Oasis S can accommodate up to seven passengers, but LS models have center row captain's chairs that reduce capacity to six. The third row bench seat folds forward, flips backwards for tailgate parties, or folds away into the floor to create a flat load floor. With seats removed and folded, the LS model can hold up to 102.5 cubic feet of cargo.

Despite the distinct lack of V6 power, we think the Oasis offers solid value as a family wagon. It's roomy, attractive and well-equipped. Best of all, prices are in line with the new Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable station wagons. Oasis offers more versatility and cargo capacity than any of these competitors, an excellent warranty and proven Honda mechanicals. What's not to like?

1998 Highlights

The engine is upgraded to a more sophisticated 2.3-liter, good for an extra 10 horsepower and 7 pound-feet of torque, and the transmission is revised. A tachometer is now standard, so you can better measure all that extra power.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Isuzu Oasis.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Low Maintenance Vehicle
SoccerMom,10/16/2005
Purchased new in '98, driven for 7 yrs. This is a Honda Odyssey with an Isuzu stamp. Take this vehicle to Honda for care. There weren't many of these made and Isuzu dealerships have been clueless when I have gone there. Inside space of a minivan with normal doors (no sliding doors). Built a little higher off the ground for more clearance than a van, not as high as an SUV.
'98 Oasis LS - Honda's Best Kept Secret
Ryckan,01/12/2004
Comfort for 6 , fold-away 3rd rear seat, handles like Accord, PLUS has famous Honda 4Cyl VTEC roar 160HP (can even "peelout" in 1st w/A/T). Great mileage (25+),Fr+Rr A/C,sliding sunroof(LS). Secret is ALL Honda made,just branded Isuzu. Result is fantastic vehicle <$10k. Reliability record is awesome,see Consumer Mag,you'll be amazed! Top it all off,int. is bullet-proof. High Quality and Low Price, just doesnt get any better than this. Warning, they are VERY hard to find, but if you ever see one , do not pass it up if youre looking for a roomy, peppy, reliable,comfortable, and great handling ride town or hi-way.I promise, youll not regret it!
Family vehicle extraordinaire
Typesbad,07/16/2002
An inspired design misunderstood by a "bigger is better" thinking auto press. Plenty of room, sublime ride, bulletproof Honda engineering and that incredibly flexible 3rd seat The swinging rear doors are rattle-free, kid friendly, and their windows power down. Concerned about the 4-cyl engine? Around town it is a non-issue. On the highway, fully packed for vacation, it downshifts on upgrades. That's it. If you can live with that, you'll get in return mid 20's MPG with the cruise set to 80. Looking for something sensibly sized and trouble free that seats more than five? You can't go wrong with this choice.
Dandy Van
Gerald radden,08/15/2005
Maximum reliability; minimum upkeep. Have driven this vehicle from coast to coast, border to border, with minimum concern. The only problem encountered was a recall on the ignition lock and in this instance found that dealer knowledge of the vehicle was limited. Honda mechanics were able to recognize it as a twin of the Odyssey. Nearly every person who serviced it commented on the integrity of the vehicle. Gas mileage was best at Interstate limit without pushing it on hills or passing: 26-28 mpg. My only complaint was that it did not provide adequate traction on snowy roads when loaded. Personally, I prefer the four door features of this model to the sliding doors of most vans.
See all 4 reviews of the 1998 Isuzu Oasis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1998 Isuzu Oasis

Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis Overview

The Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis is offered in the following submodels: Oasis Minivan. Available styles include LS 4dr Minivan, and S 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Isuzu Oasises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Isuzu Oasis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis.

Can't find a used 1998 Isuzu Oasiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Oasis for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,173.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,914.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Oasis for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,205.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,553.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Isuzu Oasis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Oasis lease specials

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles