Used 1996 Isuzu Oasis Consumer Reviews
1996 Oasis S model in review
I love the feeling of being safe. This van has a lot of room to put the kids toys in the back. Truly a very nice van to take long trips in. Its a long term purchase because of the Honda name atttached to almost every thing about it. Highly reccomend for large families.
96 Oasis
We have been really satisfied with this van except for a problem with the SRS module. It cost $900 to fix--$600 for the part. We wonder if this is a problem common to this vehicle.
Excellent Family Vehicle
Our Oasis has provided eight years and 150K+ miles of dependable service. It has been a wonderful vehicle for our family; we have three kids. The Oasis gets much better than average fuel economy for a minivan and has Honda dependability and build quality. I love the fact it has four regular doors and is very easy to drive. One of the engine main seals busted and tires seem to wear quicker than normal even with proper rotation and balancing. Also have had the SRS light on now for two years and have not had diagnosed. My wife was begging for a minivan and I'm glad we chose the Oasis. The sunroof and "flipping" third row seat added some cool factor to a vehicle segment that is not cool.
96 LS Oasis
We bought this new at better price than the Honda brother due to the name. Izusu gave few more features and better warranty and price. This car has been solid, reliable and convenient. The few problems we had were front allignment, cracked exhaust bracket and a persistent SRS light. Was able to reset the light but came right back on. Will need to take it to dealer for diagnosis, hopefully it's not the module, I hear it's very expensive. Radiator was replaced at 100K miles. Currently 120K miles and still going strong.
It's really a Honda!
This van is built by Honda for Izusu. It is a great van! Great for a small family of 6. Lots of room.
